Unknowns make some Dunedin officials wary about changing tax rate

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
floridapolitics.com
Trop site aims to make amends to displaced community
This three-part series of Community Conversations has reached some 1,000 residents and stakeholders. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has spearheaded a month-long community-wide discussion on what residents want to include in the land development opportunity of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, which is the home of Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater and developer near approval of $400 million bluffs deal
CLEARWATER — If all goes according to plan, it still could be at least six years before hotel, apartment and retail projects are built on two downtown bluff parcels. But the city and its development partners, Gotham Property Acquisitions and The DeNunzio Group, have completed a crucial first step by finalizing terms for the development agreement that will guide the $400 million vision.
stpetecatalyst.com
New era ahead for Coquina Key Plaza
The neglected Coquina Key Plaza, a St. Petersburg strip mall located near the corner of 6th Street S. and 45th Avenue, may see a wave of new development and a new grocer – if all goes according to plan. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that...
Bay News 9
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Belleair Beach residents oppose umbrella ban at nearby Belleair Shore
On Monday, some Belleair Beach residents plan to ask their town council to protect tents and umbrellas on their side of the sand.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suncoast Parkway extension gets award
Lane Construction, the company that did the work on the Suncoast Parkway extension from Hernando to Citrus counties, got an award this week for the best construction project in the state. The Florida Transportation Builders’ Association (FTBA) and Florida Department of Transportation annually recognize contractors for outstanding work on specific...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg man defrauds government out of nearly $800K, invests in stocks
The owner of three nonexistent health care businesses was sentenced to three years and six months in federal prison after receiving more than $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Louis Thornton III, a 63-year-old St. Petersburg resident, is serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary McCreary in Kentucky. He’s expected...
niceville.com
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
Local church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
sarasotamagazine.com
New WSJ Report Ranks North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Metro Area No. 8 in the Nation
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton ranked No. 8 out of the top 10 metros listed in The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Markets Index, which is published every quarter. Our region was the only Florida metro to make the report’s top 20 list this. This new data shows a ranking drop for...
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
usf.edu
Tampa Christian school files lawsuit, saying federal regulations violate its religious views
Students at Grant Park Christian Academy come from families who live below the federal poverty level and qualify to receive free lunches. A Tampa Christian school is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The conservative group, Alliance Defending Freedom, is representing Grant Park Christian Academy. It...
tampabeacon.com
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is advising residents of an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low. DOH-Hillsborough reminds residents and...
Lower rent prices offered for extended-stay hotels renovated to become Clearwater apartments
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A developer has renovated two former hotels off of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, and turned them into apartments. “A renovated kitchen, new paint, new flooring,” Mariana Robina, a representative from Pelican Lake Apartments, said describing the renovations. The apartments used to be two extended-stay hotels,...
fox13news.com
Two hotels converted into affordable apartment complex in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - As communities across Tampa Bay search for new and creative ways to handle the housing crisis, an apartment complex featuring two converted hotels held its grand opening in Clearwater Friday. Pelican Lake Apartments is accepting applications from prospective tenants. Crews renovated the TownePlace Suites by Marriott and...
Largo neighborhood still waiting on dangerous hole to be fixed
A Largo neighborhood is still dealing with a mysterious hole that is growing and causing more depressions to form. Property owners have done their part to fix the problem and want to know why the county isn't moving faster.
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Tampa gas station to temporarily sell fuel for $2.38 to make political statement
With the help of a conservative advocacy group, a Tampa gas station plans to provide its customers with a little relief at the pump next week.
