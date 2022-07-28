Road 280 detour delayed until next week

www.emporiagazette.com
KVOE
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
KVOE
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
Emporia gazette.com
Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it's back this week, and the National Weather Service is calling it “oppressive.”. Must of eastern Kansas is under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The heat index is forecast to reach 102 degrees in Emporia Monday, then 104 for the Kansas Primary Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia gazette.com
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
Emporia gazette.com
Primary advance voting doubles November 2021 total
Monday noon is the deadline for advance voting before Tuesday's Kansas primary. The interest has been strong. “We've had 331 voters so far,” the Chase County Clerk's office reported on Facebook at midday Friday. That's more than double the 152 people who voted in advance before last November's general election for local races.
Four lakes lifted from KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted four lakes from the blue-green algae advisories, but warning and watch advisories remain for other lakes. The KDHE released updated advisories on Thursday. Lake Tanko in Montgomery County, Melvern Swim Pond and Pomona Lake in Osage County, and Rose’s Lake in […]
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Emporia gazette.com
A driver apparently misunderstood markings in a construction zone on the Kansas Turnpike this weekend. That led to a crash which injured two people. A Kansas Highway Patrol report said an HHR approaching Emporia from the south around 9 a.m. Saturday entered a construction area four miles south of the interchange. Cones are on the highway to indicate lane adjustments and closures.
WIBW
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
KSNT
Dirty water filter raises concerns in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — Concerns about the water quality in Junction City are on the rise. One resident posted a photo of an unusually dirty water filter on Facebook, asking for an explanation from the city’s water department. Lee Bliss, who has lived at his home in Junction...
KVOE
Crash in Osage County leads to suspected serious injury for driver; wreck in Chase County has two people decline hospital trips
A crash involving a semi in southern Osage County led to suspected serious injuries for the driver early Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal was northbound when the semi crashed about 40 miles east-northeast of Emporia shortly before 3 am. Rivera-Villareal apparently failed to negotiate a curve, sending the semi into the center median. Rivera-Villareal then overcorrected, causing the semi to go across both northbound lanes of traffic before overturning.
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Major budget issues led to a conversation about temporarily closing William Allen White Elementary in the Emporia Public Schools District. Earlier in July, the school board voted against closing the school, hoping stop-gap measures will prevent overspending. Allison Anderson-Harder explains, that when she started as interim superintendent in November of 2020, the […]
OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
WIBW
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Emporia gazette.com
SOS Kansas Inc. held its annual SOS Strong celebration Thursday evening, celebrating almost $30,000 of donations. This year, SOS Strong ambassadors, which consisted of 16 men from Lyon and Osage Counties, raised a combined total of $29.687.88.
Emporia gazette.com
A semi truck and trailer is a total loss after a destructive Thursday morning fire on Interstate 35, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said. According to Deputy Brandon Early, the fire was called in at 11:28 a.m. when the driver of the semi noticed his engine compartment was on fire.
kcparent.com
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles were spotted trying to steal a political sign in Shawnee County from a local church, on Friday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 11 p.m. on July 22 a deputy on patrol “interrupted” a pair of juveniles who were trying to steal a large political sign from […]
