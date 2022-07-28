ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Two Hardin County 4-H Members Find Success on Ohio State Fair Opening Day

By Artist
wktn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days is Aug 5

The next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days event is scheduled for this Friday August 5. It will run from 1 until 4pm at the Hardin County Heritage Farm on Letson Avenue in Kenton. It’s an opportunity to tour the buildings at the farm museum and learn about the agricultural...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County

The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
wktn.com

Changes for Forest Village Office Hours Announced for this Week

Due to staffing issues, the Village of Forest Municipal Office has amended its schedule this week. The office is closed today, however calls to 419-273-2500 will be answered remotely until 3 this afternoon. The office will be open regular hours from 8am until 3pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Forest...
FOREST, OH
wktn.com

Average Gas Price Continues to Decrease

The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County dropped another 16 cents a gallon since last week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.75, compared to $3.91 a gallon on July 25. The lowest average price in our region is $3.59 a gallon found in Hancock...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Fair#4 H Club#Mental Health#Medicine Science
Knox Pages

Centerburg superintendent resigns, high school principal takes over

CENTERBURG — Centerburg Local Schools Superintendent Mike Hebenthal has resigned, according to a letter published on the district's website Friday. Today will mark his last day with the district, the letter stated, concluding a 20-year career at the school district. Hebenthal served as the middle and high school principal before spending the last 10 years as its superintendent.
CENTERBURG, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard

Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
Lima News

Linda and Steve Marshall

HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Marshall are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Marshall and the former Linda Lowry were married July 29, 1972, at Harrod Christian Church in Harrod by the Rev. Willard Thomas. They are the parents of one child, Nathan (Melissa) Marshall, of Harrod. They have...
HARROD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rocky won’t stop fighting for a loving home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
1808Delaware

Two New Eateries Spicing Up Life In Delaware County

Today we have two new places to recommend that are making a splash in a hot Delaware County summer. The first is the fantastically-named Blue Santa Mexican Grill, a Mexican-style restaurant which recently opened at 1025 Polaris Parkway. The location is behind the Polaris Krispy Kreme location. The wide-ranging menu...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua

MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
PIQUA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bucyrus man arrested in illegal narcotics sting

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bucyrus man was arrested Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized illegal narcotics and weapons from his home. Following a month-long investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Scott L. Ohl, 55, after deputies recovered suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his home on the 100 block […]
BUCYRUS, OH
10TV

Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
POWELL, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Rhythm & Rib Fest promises great food and tunes

It’s that time of year again–time to head to downtown London for two days of music, food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. London’s Rhythm & Rib Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on and around Main Street. “We’re excited to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy