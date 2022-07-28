Two Hardin County 4-H Members Find Success on Ohio State Fair Opening Day

wktn.com
Related
wktn.com
Next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days is Aug 5
The next Hardin County Historical Museums Farm Days event is scheduled for this Friday August 5. It will run from 1 until 4pm at the Hardin County Heritage Farm on Letson Avenue in Kenton. It’s an opportunity to tour the buildings at the farm museum and learn about the agricultural...
wktn.com
Glow 5K to be Held at ONU During National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s Mental Health Prevention and Awareness Committee is hosting its first GLOW 5K Run/Walk on campus during National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week. Join us on Sept 8 at 8 p.m. near King Horn Sports Center. The first 50 participants who register will...
wktn.com
One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Changes for Forest Village Office Hours Announced for this Week
Due to staffing issues, the Village of Forest Municipal Office has amended its schedule this week. The office is closed today, however calls to 419-273-2500 will be answered remotely until 3 this afternoon. The office will be open regular hours from 8am until 3pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Forest...
wktn.com
Average Gas Price Continues to Decrease
The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County dropped another 16 cents a gallon since last week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.75, compared to $3.91 a gallon on July 25. The lowest average price in our region is $3.59 a gallon found in Hancock...
Barrel & Boar owners add Marysville’s Mad Dogs to its restaurant group
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The owners of Barrel & Boar Gastropubs are adding another new brand to their portfolio. Elevate Restaurants has acquired Mad Dogs & Beer at 108 S. Main St. in Uptown Marysville, located in the town’s historic National Bank building. “This is a great opportunity to become a part of […]
Ohio children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Centerburg superintendent resigns, high school principal takes over
CENTERBURG — Centerburg Local Schools Superintendent Mike Hebenthal has resigned, according to a letter published on the district's website Friday. Today will mark his last day with the district, the letter stated, concluding a 20-year career at the school district. Hebenthal served as the middle and high school principal before spending the last 10 years as its superintendent.
columbusunderground.com
Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard
Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
Lima News
Linda and Steve Marshall
HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Steve Marshall are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Marshall and the former Linda Lowry were married July 29, 1972, at Harrod Christian Church in Harrod by the Rev. Willard Thomas. They are the parents of one child, Nathan (Melissa) Marshall, of Harrod. They have...
NBC4 Columbus
Rocky won’t stop fighting for a loving home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two New Eateries Spicing Up Life In Delaware County
Today we have two new places to recommend that are making a splash in a hot Delaware County summer. The first is the fantastically-named Blue Santa Mexican Grill, a Mexican-style restaurant which recently opened at 1025 Polaris Parkway. The location is behind the Polaris Krispy Kreme location. The wide-ranging menu...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
One dead, two injured after ‘serious’ Columbus crash on U.S. 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, […]
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect arrested following month-long narcotics investigation in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Bucyrus Police Department arrested a suspect Friday following a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold at a Bucyrus home. A search warrant was executed at a home on Mansfield Street Friday, leading to the arrest...
Bucyrus man arrested in illegal narcotics sting
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bucyrus man was arrested Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized illegal narcotics and weapons from his home. Following a month-long investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Scott L. Ohl, 55, after deputies recovered suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his home on the 100 block […]
Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
columbusmessenger.com
Rhythm & Rib Fest promises great food and tunes
It’s that time of year again–time to head to downtown London for two days of music, food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. London’s Rhythm & Rib Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on and around Main Street. “We’re excited to be...
Comments / 0