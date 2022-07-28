ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are every inch the close couple while leaving their office

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were spotted while leaving their office in Anaheim Hills in California on Wednesday afternoon.

The reality television personalities, aged 34 and 40, respectively, appeared to be in high spirits as they made their way toward their car and prepared to head home for the day.

The happy couple tied the knot last year and are currently awaiting the birth of their forthcoming child, a son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx5GN_0gwT576q00
Stepping out: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were spotted while leaving their office in Anaheim Hills on Wednesday afternoon

Young concealed her growing baby bump with a black t-shirt that was worn underneath a light blue denim jacket.

The reality television personality paired her top with a set of matching leggings and rocked a stark white pair of sneakers.

The influencer accessorized with several articles of jewelry and kept a leather purse slung over her left shoulder.

Her platinum blonde hair remained tied back into a bun and complimented the light shade of her outerwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoP47_0gwT576q00
There she is: Young concealed her growing baby bump with a black t-shirt that was worn underneath a light blue denim jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BY6pZ_0gwT576q00
Pairing well: The reality television personality paired her top with a set of matching leggings and rocked a stark white pair of sneakers

El Moussa kept it casual in a black t-shirt, slim-fitting dark blue jeans and a pair of sandals.

The now-married couple initially met during a fishing trip that took place in July of 2019.

The real estate investor was previously married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack, with whom he tied the knot in 2009.

The pair welcomed a son and daughter named Brayden and Taylor, aged six and 11, during their marriage, which ultimately ended in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEfiX_0gwT576q00
In the past: The now-married couple initially met during a fishing trip that took place in July of 2019

El Moussa eventually began dating Young, and they went Instagram official with their relationship the following year.

The pair moved in together in 2020, and they announced that they had become engaged that same year.

The happy couple waited until October of last year before holding a wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara.

El Moussa and Young announced that they would be welcoming a child into their lives earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcaji_0gwT576q00
Future parents: The now-married couple initially met during a fishing trip that took place in July of 2019

The two recently spoke to People and Young told the media outlet that finding out that she was pregnant 'was a huge shock.'

She added: 'I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be.'

The pair revealed that they would be welcoming a boy into their lives earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8mmL_0gwT576q00
Letting everyone know: The pair revealed that they would be welcoming a boy into their lives earlier this week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Anaheim Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shops for Birthday Balloon in Black Outfit

Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

513K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy