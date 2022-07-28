foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012. “I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy spills on extra mile move to connect with Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a new quarterback beginning in 2022. And the young pass catcher is pulling out all the stops to connect with him. The Alabama product told reporters Friday that he has been attending Broncos quarterback meetings. Jeudy said his motivation behind attending these meetings was to learn the offense […] The post Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy spills on extra mile move to connect with Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns ownership: Deshaun Watson 'is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many'
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Judge Robinson's ruling is not necessarily final, though, as the NFL and NFL Players Association have three business days to file an appeal.
NFL MVP odds: The case for Justin Herbert
We have been looking into a few quarterbacks to win MVP this upcoming football season, and this will be our last in the series. We began with Tom Brady, hopped over to Josh Allen, then went for some long odds in my personal favorite value spot: Trey Lance. We head...
How Bears Defensive Coordinator Is a New Man
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams used to love a good chewing out, a rant or a nice scream, back in the days as Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, but a decade of coaching defensive backs for the Lions and Colts and age have brought him back from the edge.
AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders
It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Battles to Watch
Seattle Seahawks training camp is underway. Here are four position battles for fans to keep an eye on. The Seattle Seahawks have a rebuilt roster heading into the 2022 season. There are some questions that need answers before the season kicks off. NFL training camps are in full swing around the NFL, and the preseason is right around the corner. We’ll break down which Seahawks camp battles fans will want to keep their eyes on.
Haslams make statement on Deshaun Watson's suspension
The Cleveland Browns hope that they have some certainty with QB Deshaun Watson now that Judge Sue Robinson has rendered her decision. The six-game suspension could be appealed by the NFL leading to a stronger punishment. For now, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season returning...
Two former Browns defenders take visits with Denver, Dallas
The Cleveland Browns have made some wholesale changes to their team over the last few years under GM Andrew Berry. In his first offseason, the offense got a lot of attention with the other side being the focus in 2021. This offseason has been a little more balanced. Two former...
Patriots activate Jonathan Jones, Jabril Peppers, Myles Bryant
The Patriots are getting a few players back on the practice field to begin the week. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, defensive back Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers are both practicing on Monday, indicating they’ve been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Defensive back Myles Bryant is also practicing, indicating he’s been activated off the non-football injury list.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'fully healthy' and 'fully ready to go'
Bradley Chubb’s troubles may finally be behind him. After a breakout rookie season in 2018, Chubb missed 12 games in 2019, two games in 2020 and 10 games last season. Chubb recorded no sacks last year and he never looked like he was fully recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2020 season.
Texans OL Max Scharping gets work at tackle
When the Houston Texans signed A.J. Cann and drafted first-rounder Kenyon Green, it meant Tytus Howard could finally kick out to right tackle. The former 2019 first-round pick no long had to experiment playing inside. The acquisition of those players also meant that the Texans needed to explore the versatility...
