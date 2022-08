Visits to the world’s tallest tree in Redwood National Park in California are now off-limits after hikers damaged the forest and left a mess, rangers reported. There’s no trail to Hyperion, dubbed the world’s tallest tree at 380 feet high in 2006, so visitors must hike cross-country to see it, trampling vegetation and damaging the coast redwood’s root base, rangers said in a statement. Ferns no longer grow around the tree, the park said. And those aren’t the only problems.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO