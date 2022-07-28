Your Google Pixel already knows who that screenshot is for

www.androidpolice.com
Related
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
Samsung inadvertently confirms color and storage options for its upcoming foldables
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.
5 Google Pixel 6a settings you'll want to change today
Almost nothing is set up perfectly out of the box. Even buying a Kindle, which arrives already signed in on your account, requires dialing in your preferred margins, font sizes, etc. The first few hours with a new gadget can actually be crucial because if you don't see something as "wrong" immediately and change it, you might just live with the way it is rather than discover a better way to do things. As an outright expert in setting up phones, here are the settings I'd adjust on day one for my own Google Pixel 6a.
Detailed OnePlus 10T specs leak, spoiling OnePlus’s party
OnePlus is currently busy generating hype for its upcoming "performance flagship:" the OnePlus 10T. Ahead of the phone's unveiling on August 3rd, the company revealed its design and confirmed that it wouldn't come with its staple alert slider and miss out on the Hasselblad branding as well. While OnePlus has so far kept the phone's specs under wrap, a new leak is spoiling its party by detailing almost everything about the 10T.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to mute Discord users: Moderate your social experiences like a pro gamer
We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.
What is Amazon Outlet?
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
How to locate and identify your Discord ID on mobile and desktop
You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.
How to download Google Chrome on your Mac
Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp's upcoming chatbot will tell you what's new when you update
WhatsApp is almost always adding new features to the instant messaging app, and the latest addition will one day make it easier to understand what is new on the service. A new feature currently in development will introduce you to an official WhatsApp account within the app, and it’ll message you when new features land.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro might be Samsung's most expensive earbuds to date
Samsung is preparing to hold its second Unpacked event of the year, and there's likely a lot in store. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are rumored to be announced, and we also expect the company's Galaxy Watch5 series. We'll also likely see what Samsung has in store in the audio department. We've seen rumors and leaks of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which will take over from the Buds Pro as Samsung's most premium earbuds to date, and a new rumor suggests these new headphones will be more expensive than their predecessors.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets its fifth One UI 4.5 beta update
Samsung's been working on its new One UI 4.5 software for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic all summer. We've seen beta after beta land, checked out some previews of what's in progress, and now we're getting access to the latest build with the release of the fifth One UI 4.5 beta update — complete with a whole bunch of changes.
Samsung's new Repair Mode wants to stop service techs from rummaging through your digital property
Leaving your phone at the service center, even one officially authorized by the manufacturer, has the potential to be a real nightmarish experience. Will the data on your phone be safe from prying eyes? Or can you even expect to get it back with all data intact? Companies like iFixit, Apple, and Google are all helping out with the option for you to repair your devices yourself, but Samsung seems to have a simpler solution in the form of its new Repair Mode feature.
Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
Spotify takes personalized playlists a step further with Friends Mix
Spotify has been in the news almost every other day recently, from acquiring Heardle — a Wordle-based game involving music — to giving up on Car Thing after spending upwards of $30 million on the project. The company also aims to increase collaborative interactions between Spotify users, as evidenced by last year's introduction of Blend. And the makers of Spotify have now announced the arrival of a new Friends Mix, harnessing those Blend collaborations to present a larger catalog of dynamic music recommendations based on what your friends are listening to.
Nothing Phone 1 receives its third update in three weeks
The Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most impressive mid-tier budget phones available for purchase now. Since its unveiling and subsequent launch last month, the phone has already received two updates. Its first over-the-air update introduced revamped sound effects, improvements in battery life, and optimized camera effects. The second update that arrived soon after had improved clarity in photos taken with the ultra-wide camera as well as photos shot in low-light conditions and added an experimental NFT gallery widget plus a Tesla control feature. Now, Nothing is at it again with yet another update bringing the Phone 1 up to OS version 1.1.2.
Reports of Google Stadia's death are greatly exaggerated, says Google Stadia
RIP Stadia? More like Stadia's ripping some troll a new one. Between the ardent fans of Google's cloud gaming platform and the cynics who just want to see a Goliath admit defeat, there's no shortage of The Discourse™ happening around it. Of course, there's talk and then there's rumor mongering: this week, two random posts from one user in a Stadia fan group on Facebook proclaiming the imminent death of Stadia had gotten some circulation in the gaming press. All that negative attention seems to have perked up Google's snark.
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Catching up, tuning out, and rocking on
We’ve pretty much got premium true wireless earbuds down to a science now: They need good audio, good ANC, good battery life, and they shouldn’t be a hassle to use. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, I'm pleased to say, offer all of that. While companies like Samsung, Sony,...
Get some free Pixel 6a accessories for your purchase thanks to $50 Google Store voucher
The Pixel 6a finally goes on sale in the US, the UK, and a handful of other markets across the world starting today—two months after it was first announced. The phone was up for preorder since July 21st, with Google throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series worth $99. And if you were trading in your old Android device, you could get the phone for as low as $150. Now, if you missed the preorder window, worry not. Google is running a new promotion, offering a $50 store credit with your Pixel 6a purchase.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
Google Pixel 6a bootloader unlocking issue fixed in the latest update
Most people buying a Pixel 6a will be fine with the software it ships with, but some of our audience prefers to experiment with things like third-party ROMs or root their devices. Those processes usually require unlocking a phone's bootloader to make modifications to it, and Google actually allows that practice — a lot of companies don't. When Pixel 6a preorders started arriving, though, customers trying to perform this maneuver ran into an issue where that option wasn't available to them. But Google tells Android Police that the new OTA update, rolling out now, will fix the issue.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0