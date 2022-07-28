Stop Fighting Over Politics with the Help of Braver Angels

mycanyonlake.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)
“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Nelson Wolff reflects on over 20 years of serving as county judge
SAN ANTONIO – Nelson Wolff has been the Bexar County judge for more than 20 years. He has also served in numerous other leadership positions in our community, such as San Antonio mayor. Wolff joined Leading SA on Sunday to talk about recent issues in the city and his...
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
San Antonio Current
Texas city of San Marcos certifies petition for vote to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession
Activists have passed another milestone in their quest to decriminalize low levels of cannabis possession in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The city has certified a petition turned in last month which seeks to end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses, the Express-News reports. Officials verified the signatures of at least one one-tenth of San Marcos' registered voters, meaning city council now must decide whether to pass the plan or put it on the November ballot.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
San Antonio Current
Best of SA 2022, Ted Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Little surprise here that the Current's annual Best of San Antonio readers' poll ended up topping our most-read stories of the week. It does every year when it drops. That said, looks like many of the rest of our most-visited stories of the week involved Texas weirdos of varying types.
It's becoming common for people to pick up COVID-19 two or three times, health expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This far into the pandemic, we know or have heard of someone who was reinfected with COVID-19. 3NEWS caught up with a local health expert on why reinfections might happen and how common it is for the second or third time to look different. 3NEWS'...
Why the Bracken Cave is a smelly situation
SAN ANTONIO — The Bracken Cave Preserve, about a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, is home to the world's largest bat colony, where millions of bats will emerge and grow in population beginning in late-July, according to their website. Since the Bracken Cave is the largest known bat...
Potential defects in 'explosive cartridges' results in stand-down of nearly 300 aircraft across Air Force bases, including JBSA
SAN ANTONIO — At least 279 military aircraft across U.S. Air Force bases – including Randolph in San Antonio – have been identified as having potentially flawed escape systems, resulting in a temporary grounding that began Wednesday. Air Force officials said they identified "quality defects in the...
Robert Hadlock retires after 32 years at KXAN
For the past 32 years, KXAN News viewers have seen Robert Hadlock anchoring the evening news in Austin.
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
KSAT 12
Warrior Disposal customers fed up with trash piling up
Bexar County – Three weeks of trash is piled above the brim of Samantha Black’s trash bin in the Cinco Lakes neighborhood in far west Bexar County. With three children in diapers and triple-digit heat beating down on it, the pile of trash is far from an air freshener as it sits on the curb, next to their recycling, waiting to be picked up.
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
San Antonio Humane Society offering discounted dog adoptions for DOGust
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering up with other organizations to celebrate DOGust by offering discounted adoptions throughout the first week of August. SAHS, North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge are partnering up and offering $25 adoptions for all adult dogs that are...
jambroadcasting.com
City of Kerrville hosting “End of Summer Shindig”
The City of Kerrville’s Park and Recreation Department will be playing host to an “End of Summer Shindig,” Saturday, August 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. The planned celebration will include live music featuring the Corey Weaver Band, plenty of yard games and even...
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
