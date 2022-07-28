Former NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder of girlfriend, tampering with evidence

cw39.com
Click2Houston.com
Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like
HOUSTON – Dean Corll is perhaps the most notorious killer in Houston’s history. It may all seem like history, but the tendrils of his thee-year killing spree extend to present day with one set of unidentified child-size remains, still lacking a name since they were found nearly 50 years ago.
onscene.tv
Pursuit Ends In Violent Crash | Houston
07.29.2022 | 9:00 PM | HOUSTON – Montgomery County chased a suspect down Eastex into Harris County The suspect exited Little York and eventually made it to Tidwell & C E King Pkwy. The suspect struck a civilian’s vehicle and was then taken into custody. The suspect was driving the Ford pickup truck. It is unclear if anyone was injured. It is unclear why they were chasing the suspect. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
cw39.com
Man charged with shooting death at Kingwood apartment complex, Houston police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with the shooting death of a man at a Kingwood apartment two weeks ago, police said. Marqus Page, 29, was charged with murder on Friday, July 22 and turned himself into Houston police a week later. Page is accused of shooting...
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston
A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.
iheart.com
Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust
HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
Uber driver arrested and charged with murder in shooting that killed beloved pastor, records show
After the suspect revealed himself as an Uber driver, investigators said they discovered he was in the area during the time of the deadly shooting.
wufe967.com
Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police
A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street, according to FOX 26. Police say that the couple was at a friend’s apartment...
fox26houston.com
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered
HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
fox26houston.com
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust
The two brothers, 18 and 19, are among six people accused in a theft ring believed to have netted $11.6 million in stolen parts.
cw39.com
City of Houston calls gun buyback drive a success, collecting 700 firearms
HOUSTON (CW39) — The early count is in, and it looks like the City of Houston’s gun buyback program was a success. The “One Safe Houston” gun buyback program collected more than 700 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 worth of gift cards this weekend. In fact,...
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Houston-Area Cop On Paid Leave After Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man Accused Of Shoplifting From Dollar Store
Harris County cop Sgt. Garrett Hardin fatally shot unarmed Black man Roderick Brook in head after allegedly shoplifting from Dollar General
$11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to death of Harris County deputy
Dozens of converters were seized from the home and investigators believe this ring was buying them from the suspects charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez.
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
Gunman flirts with victim's girlfriend, shoots him in the back at gas pump in NE Houston, police say
Investigators said as the victim got into his truck that was parked at the gas pump, the suspect walked up and shot him in the back.
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
