Cape Coral’s Development Services Department staff set to expand

Early voting for the 2022 Florida Primary Election begins Aug. 13 and runs until Aug. 20 in Lee and Collier counties, running 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Charlotte County’s early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21. Early voting sites will be open daily, including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county. To participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO