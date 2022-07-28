Cape Coral’s Development Services Department staff set to expand

www.gulfshorebusiness.com
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cape Coral hosts town hall meeting to discuss future of Burnt Store Rd.
Earlier Saturday, a public meeting took place laying out how undeveloped land could soon start to take shape.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
Councilman Long focused on development for Burnt Store Road ahead of meeting
The major roadway is located in District 6, which is represented by City Councilman Keith Long. On Friday, he shared his hopes for what he calls the last frontier of commercial growth in Cape Coral.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Early voting for primaries begins Aug. 13 in Lee, Collier
Early voting for the 2022 Florida Primary Election begins Aug. 13 and runs until Aug. 20 in Lee and Collier counties, running 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Charlotte County’s early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21. Early voting sites will be open daily, including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county. To participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25.
Public works proposing limitations on docked boats in Cape Coral canals
The proposed ordinance suggests that docked boats should not be allowed to have a width from the seawall that takes up 35% of the total width of the canal or reaches 70 feet.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Art beautifying Cape Coral
A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
'It’s very frightening:' Cape Coral businesses deal with high electric bills
Alrayes says he's used to the costs of running an ice cream shop in the middle of Southwest Florida's brutal summer, but he wasn't anticipating LCEC to bill him $2,425 for his electricity this year.
WINKNEWS.com
Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW reports year-over-year decrease in June traffic
During June, 663,141 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, a decrease of 21% compared to June 2021, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 17.6% compared to last year. The traffic leader for the month was Delta with 176,915 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (127,095), American (122,983), JetBlue (71,428) and United (67,716). RSW had 5,418 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26.5% compared to June 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 14,284 operations, a 28% increase compared to June 2021.
WINKNEWS.com
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral ice cream shop reflects on rising electric bill
A Cape Coral ice cream shop says the cost to keep the treats frozen has gone up. WINK News spoke with an ice cream shop owner to see what they are doing about their giant electric bill. Zeek Rayes is known for scooping up the tastiest treats in Cape Coral.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
