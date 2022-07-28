Sheep-showing shines at Becker County Fair

www.dl-online.com
LAKE PARK AUDUBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDI
LAKE PARK AUDUBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDITION AND RENOVATION PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of multiple prime work scopes for all the Elementary School work necessary to complete: 2-story addition, renovate the existing West interior spaces, Demolish & Re-build the “In-Fill Addition”, renovate remaining existing interior spaces, and the site improvements in Audubon, MN. This Bid package, Bid Package 2, consists of Work Scopes 3 - 18. Project will be started and completed in phases described herein. Bid Package #1 previously awarded: Structural Steel WS#1 Material and WS #2 Labor. BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed Bids will be received at 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:00PM local time on August 18, 2022. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS. EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Program Manager. For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Project Coordinator, Bekah Chapman at (320) 416-2004. The Project Coordinator can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use. PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 3:00PM on August 3, 2022 at Audubon Elementary School 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511. A site review will take place immediately following the Pre-Bid conference. No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site. START DATE: Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is August 22, 2022. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than September 2022. SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Owner requires all work for 2-story addition to be substantially completed by May, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2a build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2b In-fill addition to be substantially completed by August, 2024. Owner requires all work for Phase 3 build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2024. (July 31; Aug. 7, 2022) 85691.
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on August 3rd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on August 10th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Erica L & Eric Zurn 18633 Co Hwy 14 Callaway, MN 56521 Project Location: TBD 350th St Ogema, MN 56569 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 30.0142.000 Section 33 Township 142 Range 042; NW1/4 OF NW1/4 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a feedlot. Application was tabled from the July 12th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Michael D Anderson 213 Willow St E Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14736 Co Hwy 4 Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 06.0376.002 Section 27 Township 138 Range 043; 27-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1, 2: COMM E QTR COR SEC 27 N 669.9’, W 937.2’ TO POB; N 500.5’, W 1289.61’, S 488.13’ TO CTR RD, E AL RD 108.55’, S 118.73’ TO IDA LK, E AL LK TO W LN TRACT DOC 672418’, N 125.61’ TO CTR RD, E AL RD 419.05’ TO POB. TRACT A. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for five (5) riparian lots and one (1) non-riparian lot to be called IDA NORTH SHORE ADDITION. 2. APPLICANT: Dan Stall & Jesse McCollum 704 Shorewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14795 US Hwy 59 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 19.0150.000 Section 09 Township 138 Range 041; N1/2 NW1/4 E OF HWY 59, LESS 3 AC S OF RVR, 1 AC FOR PVT RD APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Preliminary Plat for twelve (12) riparian lots and twelve (12) non-riparian lots to be called BRANCH CREEK. 3. APPLICANT: Raymond & Kristine Johnston 27185 Little Floyd Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 22966 Co Hwy 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0197.000 Section 26 Township 140 Range 041; 26-140-41 PT SW1/4 SW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM SW COR SEC 26 E 782.20’ TO POB; N 38.20’, ELY 358.22’, N 927.34’, NELY 428.01’, W 998.76’, S 945.47’, E 487.77’, S 390.48’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for storage units and onsite sales. 4. APPLICANT: Bradley D Olstad & Erin E Olstad 25527 Englewood Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: TBD E Cozy Cove Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 08.0066.001 Section 04 Township 139 Range 041; GOVT LOT 10 LESS W 3 AC, AND LESS 6.6 AC (TRACT B, 4.5 AC TRACT). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a painting business. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (July 31, 2022) 86373.
No need to wait by the mailbox: WE Fest is now processing ticket orders on-site at Soo Pass Ranch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest customers who have not yet received their tickets and other credentials for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival can just show up at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, and their orders will be filled on-site, according to WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.
Happenings around the lakes area, July 31-Aug. 10
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
Detroit Lakes couple chosen as Becker County's Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2022
DETROIT LAKES — She's Norwegian, he isn't, but both Robert and Dorothy Hoover have been active in the Sons of Norway since 1973. That was four years before the couple moved to Detroit Lakes to take the reins at Long Bridge Resort — now Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina.
Jane A Hagen
61, Lived in Rathdrum, Idaho. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at Hospice on May 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont, MN on November 17, 1960 to Kathy Johnson (Hennis) and Stanley Hennis. Jane moved to Detroit Lakes with her family in the Sixties where...
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
Authorities identify two Detroit Lakes men seriously injured in I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — Authorities have identified the two men from Detroit Lakes, Minn., who were seriously injured Friday, July 29, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 351, close to the University Drive area when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2014 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer that was slowing down in the middle lane as traffic slowed due to road construction.
Fargo’s Ride to Fight Suicide focuses on mental health
HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Leaders of the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are raising funds and focusing energy towards suicide prevention and mental health, through there 11th annual Ride to Fight Suicide event. Over 80 riders registered to make the 150 mile trip from Fort Saloon in...
Man dies in head-on crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fergus Falls man was killed in a crash on a county road north of Battle Lake, Minnesota Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter appeared to have crossed over the center line on County Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 83 and collided head-on with an SUV carrying two people from Fergus Falls. Bernstetter died at the scene.
A former staple in Clay County law enforcement passes away. Laundry list of charges for Juvenile involved in South Fargo rollover crash. A helpful reminder as the Mega Millions drawing hits drastic heights.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonights Headlines: A man immersed in Clay County Law enforcement has passed away. More on the life of the former sheriff who led authorities for nearly two decades. The laundry list of charges for a South Fargo rollover crash continues to pile up. A look at what else the Juvenile driver is facing. Could you be the big winner? One of the biggest drawings in Mega Millions history takes place tonight.
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
Two men seriously injured in I-94 crash with semi near Fargo's University Drive
FARGO — Two men from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, were seriously injured when their pickup rear-ended a semi and caught fire on Interstate 94 near University Drive Friday, July 29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 71-year-old male driver of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup and his 54-year-old male...
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
