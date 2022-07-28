Sheep-showing shines at Becker County Fair

LAKE PARK AUDUBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ADDITION AND RENOVATION PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of multiple prime work scopes for all the Elementary School work necessary to complete: 2-story addition, renovate the existing West interior spaces, Demolish & Re-build the “In-Fill Addition”, renovate remaining existing interior spaces, and the site improvements in Audubon, MN. This Bid package, Bid Package 2, consists of Work Scopes 3 - 18. Project will be started and completed in phases described herein. Bid Package #1 previously awarded: Structural Steel WS#1 Material and WS #2 Labor. BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed Bids will be received at 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511 then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2:00PM local time on August 18, 2022. Bids submitted after allotted time will be discarded, NO EXCEPTIONS. EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Program Manager. For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Project Coordinator, Bekah Chapman at (320) 416-2004. The Project Coordinator can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use. PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A Pre-Bid conference will be held at 3:00PM on August 3, 2022 at Audubon Elementary School 601 4th Street Audubon, MN 56511. A site review will take place immediately following the Pre-Bid conference. No extras will be allowed because of the Bidder’s misinterpretation as to the amount of work involved, Bidder’s own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site. START DATE: Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is August 22, 2022. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than September 2022. SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Owner requires all work for 2-story addition to be substantially completed by May, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2a build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2023. Owner requires all work for Phase 2b In-fill addition to be substantially completed by August, 2024. Owner requires all work for Phase 3 build-out to be substantially completed by August, 2024. (July 31; Aug. 7, 2022) 85691.

AUDUBON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO