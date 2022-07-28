ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Police arrest 3 men in connection with 15-year-old’s deadly shooting in DeKalb County

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8uWZ_0gwT44Us00
3 men charged in deadly robbery Cameron Jackson, Monterie Junious and Chaz Lawson face murder and robbery charges.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested three people connected to a robbery that ended in a teen’s deadly shooting.

Police responded to the Woods at Peppertree Apartment Homes on Peppertree Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy dead at the scene. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Romello Heard.

On Wednesday, DeKalb police arrested three men they are say are responsible for the teen’s death.

Cameron Jackson, Monterie Junious and Chaz Lawson face murder and robbery charges in Heard’s death.

All three remain in DeKalb County jail without bond, according to jail records.

15-year-old found dead inside DeKalb County apartment, police say Police have not commented on how the boy died, but say homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

atlien
3d ago

I just want to know why? Why are we killing a 15 year old kid??

Reply(1)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
DULUTH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Jackson
CBS 46

Investigation underway after man shot and killed in south Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in south Atlanta on Sunday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at 447 Boulervard SE. around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say

DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
DALLAS, GA
Law & Crime

Two Church Daycare Employees Charged with Slapping, Punching, and Slamming 3-Year-Old Boy for Hours After Mom Obtains Shocking Video

Two Georgia women are wanted in a case of alleged child abuse that was caught on video at a church daycare earlier this month. According to the Clarkston Police Department, Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney are currently charged with child cruelty in the first degree over an incident that occurred at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy on July 6, 2022.
CLARKSTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Homicide Detectives#County Jail#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Teen injured after exchanging shots at Coweta County apartments, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An exchange of gunfire at a Coweta County apartment complex sent one teen to the hospital on Wednesday evening, investigators said. It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Shenandoah Forest Apartments. Coweta County deputies arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta-area hospital.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy