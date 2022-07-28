Police arrest 3 men in connection with 15-year-old’s deadly shooting in DeKalb County

3 men charged in deadly robbery Cameron Jackson, Monterie Junious and Chaz Lawson face murder and robbery charges.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested three people connected to a robbery that ended in a teen’s deadly shooting.

Police responded to the Woods at Peppertree Apartment Homes on Peppertree Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy dead at the scene. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Romello Heard.

On Wednesday, DeKalb police arrested three men they are say are responsible for the teen’s death.

Cameron Jackson, Monterie Junious and Chaz Lawson face murder and robbery charges in Heard’s death.

All three remain in DeKalb County jail without bond, according to jail records.

