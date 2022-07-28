Keefner's closed a week earlier than expected after a buyer for the Montvale Commons eatery failed to materialize.

For seven years the business at 1941 W. Iles Ave. served up memories and favorite recipes from Springfield’s beloved downtown soda fountain Bachmann & Keefner's that operated at 530 E. Capitol Ave. from 1912 to 2004.

Owner Angie Keefner said Sunday, July 24, was the final day of operations.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Keefner's closes after buyer fails to appear