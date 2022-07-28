www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Related
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
wksu.org
COVID-19 levels are now high across Northeast Ohio, CDC says
COVID-19 community levels have once again reached high or medium levels in counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). "In Summit County, our COVID numbers have been up," said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. "We're seeing this sort of sustained increase." The high rating, which now...
All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio sees almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, […]
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Cleveland Scene
Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio
A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
Ohio's August 2022 primary election: What you need to know
Ohio House, Ohio Senate, state central committees and other local issues will be on the ballot for Ohio's special/primary election Aug. 2.
kentwired.com
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
Cleveland motorcycle club rides to Ohio Statehouse to fight gun violence
A Cleveland group hopes their roughly 140 mile journey to the state capital on Saturday was a step towards tackling what they say is a nationwide gun violence epidemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Cleveland Jewish News
Learn to compost at home Aug. 3
Rust Belt Riders will teach attendees how to compost at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vqGa6P.
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
The most surprising Ohioan in the Jan. 6 coup attempt accepts her fate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former Cleveland schools therapist has pleaded guilty to being part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. We’re talking about Christine Priola’s charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting on...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
cleveland19.com
2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
Comments / 0