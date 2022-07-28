ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

COVID-19 levels are now high across Northeast Ohio, CDC says

COVID-19 community levels have once again reached high or medium levels in counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). "In Summit County, our COVID numbers have been up," said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. "We're seeing this sort of sustained increase." The high rating, which now...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After Cuyahoga County was labeled as having a 'high' community level of COVID-19 on Thursday, the local government is adjusting accordingly. On Friday, Cuyahoga County announced that regardless of vaccination status, all employees and visitors to its government-owned buildings will be required to wear masks, effective Monday, Aug. 1. The move comes in accordance with an executive order that established a protocol giving the Cuyahoga County Executive the authority to require masks in County buildings once Cuyahoga County’s Community Levels reached “high," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
kentwired.com

Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29

Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support.  The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Learn to compost at home Aug. 3

Rust Belt Riders will teach attendees how to compost at home from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Mayfield branch at 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vqGa6P.
MAYFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
STRONGSVILLE, OH

