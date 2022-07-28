What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

If you love clay shooting venues as much as we do, then the Oak Tree Gun Club’s Shotgun Ranges are the place for you. Front and center are our Trap Fields, seven individual fields that can accommodate up to five people per field, this is a perfect venue for corporate events and group outings. Continental Trap and International Double Trap are great options for our more experienced enthusiasts. Skeet is another fun option, and we offer both American Skeet and International Skeet, for an Olympic shooting experience. If you are looking for a fast-paced flurry of clays, Crazy Quail is your game. Our Sporting Clays course will challenge even the most experienced shooter, with 14 stations, representing target presentations in a pristine mountain setting. No matter what your passion is, wing-shooting, competition, or pure recreation, we have ranges that will cater to your shotgun needs.

