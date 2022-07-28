What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

yovenice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
yovenice.com
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For August 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – August 2022: Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House, Baskin Robbins Newhall. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
samchui.com
Inside LAX with Airport Operation + New Control Tower Visit
I spent a day behind the operation scenes at one of my favorite airport; LAX - Los Angeles International. I follow Jon, an airport operation superintendent on runway inspection, we drove on the longest runway at LAX among busy airfield traffic. Jon showed me what airport operations do to maintain airfield safety. We picked up some FOD (foreign objects and debris), escort a Korean Air B747-8 (Group 6 aircraft), did ground inspection, and visited several airfield construction sites.
smobserved.com
Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights
The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Shotgun Range at Oak Tree Gun Club
If you love clay shooting venues as much as we do, then the Oak Tree Gun Club’s Shotgun Ranges are the place for you. Front and center are our Trap Fields, seven individual fields that can accommodate up to five people per field, this is a perfect venue for corporate events and group outings. Continental Trap and International Double Trap are great options for our more experienced enthusiasts. Skeet is another fun option, and we offer both American Skeet and International Skeet, for an Olympic shooting experience. If you are looking for a fast-paced flurry of clays, Crazy Quail is your game. Our Sporting Clays course will challenge even the most experienced shooter, with 14 stations, representing target presentations in a pristine mountain setting. No matter what your passion is, wing-shooting, competition, or pure recreation, we have ranges that will cater to your shotgun needs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [7-29-2022 to 7-31-2022]
Art, astronomy, dance, music, theater and… pirates? It’s all on the table this weekend in Los Angeles. From July 29-31, check out a new exhibition at Japan House LA, Gallery Weekend Los Angeles, the Night Sky Festival at Paramount Ranch, the Pirate Invasion in Long Beach, Little Literary Fair at Hauser & Wirth, Family Day at Wende Museum, the Midsummer Scream convention, the Century City Art Walk, Grand Performances, and more. Hope you have a great end to your month!
calmatters.network
Long Beach is ready to plan a new vision for its waterfront
Before COVID hit, Long Beach was preparing to reimagine its waterfront. The Los Angeles Angels had expressed interest in building a new ballpark on the coastline here. City staff spent months exploring the idea of using the undeveloped, 13-acre “elephant lot” in Downtown for a stadium. So when...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 9
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County decreased Saturday for the 46th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.8 cents to $5.658, its lowest amount since March 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laist.com
LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
LA’s art deco General Hospital on track to be turned into affordable housing
The historic Los Angeles County General Hospital, a once cutting-edge medical facility, is closer to becoming affordable housing — another milestone in the building’s nearly 90-year history. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to advance plans to overhaul the art deco building, including locating millions of...
‘Enough!’: Angelenos sound off on what needs to be done about the 6th Street Bridge
It’s been a tumultuous debut for the recently unveiled 6th Street Bridge. Everything from climbers to crashes and haircuts to wheelies has drawn attention — some of it unwanted — to the $588-million marvel, which opened earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department has plans to conduct traffic enforcement on the bridge as a […]
invisiblepeople.tv
WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps
This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita
One person was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a Castaic neighborhood Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, first responders received initial reports of a pediatric drowning in the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic, according to Robert Diaz with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We...
Santa Clarita Radio
Next Lottery Drawing Now At An Estimated 1.1 Billion
The next mega millions lottery drawing planned for this Friday is now at an estimated $1.1 billion, making this the third largest record amount to date. The lottery drawing is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m., according to officials with the California Lottery. Players can either choose their own five...
signalscv.com
L.A. County property valued at $1.89 trillion for 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. The 2022 Assessment Roll grew by a record $122 billion, or 6.95%, over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion...
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Comments / 0