Giving back to teachers, Public Education Foundation opens school supply superstore
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday saw the grand opening of the Teacher Superstore, which provides school supplies to teachers to help reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.
The Public Education Foundation has spent 20 years helping to provide supplies to students and teachers who need them. A recent study from the United States Department of Education showed that 94% of all teachers spend their own funds on school supplies, with the average teacher spending $480 a year.
The PEF Teacher Superstore, which used to be called the Teacher EXCHANGE, has a brand new location at 6001 S. Decatur Boulevard, Suite D. For just $26, teachers can receive up to $500 of school supplies.
If you are a teacher looking to get supplies, or if you want to sponsor a teacher or school, visit the Teacher Superstore’s website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0