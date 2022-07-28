ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Giving back to teachers, Public Education Foundation opens school supply superstore

By Stephanie Overton
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday saw the grand opening of the Teacher Superstore, which provides school supplies to teachers to help reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.

The Public Education Foundation has spent 20 years helping to provide supplies to students and teachers who need them. A recent study from the United States Department of Education showed that 94% of all teachers spend their own funds on school supplies, with the average teacher spending $480 a year.

The PEF Teacher Superstore, which used to be called the Teacher EXCHANGE, has a brand new location at 6001 S. Decatur Boulevard, Suite D. For just $26, teachers can receive up to $500 of school supplies.

If you are a teacher looking to get supplies, or if you want to sponsor a teacher or school, visit the Teacher Superstore’s website.

