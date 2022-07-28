ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flying to Disney World Just Got Easier, Thanks to NEW Nonstop Routes

By Cassie Agundes
allears.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
allears.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
piratesandprincesses.net

Early Park Admission/Operating Hours Update for Universal Orlando Through October 2022

While most of my colleagues were staked out waiting near The Revenge of the Mummy attraction today, an interesting thing appeared online. We now have the operating hours and early park admission schedule for Universal Orlando through the end of October 2022. Getting the hours/procedures to that date was expected since Halloween Horror Nights dictates park schedules in September and October.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

JetBlue acquisition of Spirit could lead to higher Orlando airline fares

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flying in and out of Orlando could get a lot more expensive if a billion-dollar airline merger gains approval from the United States government. Thursday morning, JetBlue Airways executives announced their intent to buy ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines, combining MCO’s 2nd and 6th largest carriers into a fleet big enough to rival America’s “big four” of Delta, American, United and Southwest.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Disney World#Travel Guide#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Gas Prices#Flying#Newport News Williamsburg
westorlandonews.com

Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed

There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Gas Price
mor-tv.com

These are the top 5 most affordable water parks in Florida

Thursday is National Water Park Day, and a new list names the most affordable water parks in Florida for a cool-off good time. HomeToGo’s 2022 ranking is based on the cost of a one-day ticket, locker rental, parking and nearby accommodations. The Sunshine State has more water parks than...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney’s Reedy Creek district extends agreements

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body overseeing Walt Disney World in Orlando, is moving forward with business as usual, despite its looming dissolution in 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M

The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

🏊Here’s how to enjoy Orlando-area resort pools without booking a stay

Looking for a fun day in the water but don’t have a pool? Or just looking for an outing with friends nearby?. ResortPass can solve that problem. The company partners with local hotel chains that offer day passes, spa passes and cabanas so that you can enjoy all the property has to offer without booking a hotel room, according to its website.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy