Flying to Disney World Just Got Easier, Thanks to NEW Nonstop Routes

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Not Only an Award-Winning Beer but Great Food TooDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
piratesandprincesses.net
Early Park Admission/Operating Hours Update for Universal Orlando Through October 2022
While most of my colleagues were staked out waiting near The Revenge of the Mummy attraction today, an interesting thing appeared online. We now have the operating hours and early park admission schedule for Universal Orlando through the end of October 2022. Getting the hours/procedures to that date was expected since Halloween Horror Nights dictates park schedules in September and October.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
JetBlue acquisition of Spirit could lead to higher Orlando airline fares
ORLANDO, Fla. — Flying in and out of Orlando could get a lot more expensive if a billion-dollar airline merger gains approval from the United States government. Thursday morning, JetBlue Airways executives announced their intent to buy ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines, combining MCO’s 2nd and 6th largest carriers into a fleet big enough to rival America’s “big four” of Delta, American, United and Southwest.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
Good News for Snowbirds! New Airline at AZO Announces Non-Stop Florida Flights
Say goodbye to the chilly Mitten and hello to sunshine when the newest airline takes flight from the Kalamazoo airport this fall. Avelo Airlines announced on July 28 that it would become the only airline in southwest Michigan to offer non-stop flights to Orlando. So, here's your sign to book that vacation!
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
fox35orlando.com
New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
allears.net
The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed
There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
Here’s what happened to previous local jackpot winners after the frenzy faded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again Friday, the United States will hold its breath, clutch their tickets and hope their lives will change forever. The billion-dollar dream has only happened a few times in the nation’s history, and many conversations turned to talk of trips, cars and helping family.
mor-tv.com
These are the top 5 most affordable water parks in Florida
Thursday is National Water Park Day, and a new list names the most affordable water parks in Florida for a cool-off good time. HomeToGo’s 2022 ranking is based on the cost of a one-day ticket, locker rental, parking and nearby accommodations. The Sunshine State has more water parks than...
Disney’s Reedy Creek district extends agreements
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body overseeing Walt Disney World in Orlando, is moving forward with business as usual, despite its looming dissolution in 2023.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
airlive.net
An 85-year-old woman was stranded for 14 hours at the Orlando Airport in her wheelchair
An elderly wheelchair user was almost hospitalized after she was stranded for more than 14 hours at the Orlando airport earlier this month. Patty Bough, 85, told Orlando’s Fox 35 that Frontier Airlines employees failed to wheel her to her gate, after her granddaughter, who did not have a boarding pass, was denied entry at security to assist her.
click orlando
🏊Here’s how to enjoy Orlando-area resort pools without booking a stay
Looking for a fun day in the water but don’t have a pool? Or just looking for an outing with friends nearby?. ResortPass can solve that problem. The company partners with local hotel chains that offer day passes, spa passes and cabanas so that you can enjoy all the property has to offer without booking a hotel room, according to its website.
