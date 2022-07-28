ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Oldman, 64, puts on an amorous display with photographer wife Gisele Schmidt, 60, as they walk the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival

By Brenda Dennehy, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt were every inch the picture perfect couple as they took to the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, cut a casual figure as he was joined by his glamorous wife, 60, who looked radiant in a long black gown.

The couple put on a loved-up display as the three-time BAFTA Award winner placed an amorous arm around his photographer wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAZ6x_0gwT3RVJ00
Loved-up: Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt were every inch the picture perfect couple as they took to the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on Thursday

Gisele appeared to be in her element while Gary packed on the PDA as she beamed constantly while placing a tender hand on his chest.

The couple, who married in 2017, seemed like the perfect pairing as they flashed wide smiles for press at the event.

Gisele is Gary's fifth wife and they met thanks to their mutual love of art photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vnyzq_0gwT3RVJ00
Made for one another: The Oscar-winning actor, 64, cut a casual figure as he joined his glamorous spouse Gisele, 60, who looked radiant in a long black gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBOWT_0gwT3RVJ00
Relaxed: Gary opted for a casual look on the day as he stepped out wearing a pair of classis All-Stat Converse 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9cna_0gwT3RVJ00
Perfect pairing: Gisele appeared to be in her element while Gary packed on the PDA as she beamed constantly

The outing comes after Gary admitted he felt 'addicted' to working, despite having moments he's considered turning his back on the industry.

The filmmaker has been in the industry for four decades and can currently be seen in Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

Gary takes the lead as Cold Warrior Jackson Lamb and revealed he identifies with his character Jackson Lamb due to their complicated relationships with work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJ2Au_0gwT3RVJ00
No slowing down: Gary revealed in April that he feels 'addicted' to working, despite having moments he's considered turning his back on the industry 

Slow Horses is based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Mick Herron, and follows a team of British intelligence agents who are now working in the dumping ground department of M15 after making some career-ending mistakes.

Gary, who plays the group's leader, said he feels an affinity with Jackson because, while the character wants to walk away to his life, he can't because he is too attached.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky on Virgin Radio in April, Gary said: 'I think that Lamb gives the impression to the world that he doesn't care, and maybe, just maybe, he cares more than most.

'He might be trying to pack it all in. He is sort of treading water and watching the clock until retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXPFA_0gwT3RVJ00
Playing the part: The three-time BAFTA Award winner has been in the industry for four decades and can currently be seen in Apple TV+ series Slow Horses

'But like a lot of us who maybe have occasionally felt like walking away and packing it all in, we're sort of addicted to what we do.'

Slow Horses was released on Apple TV+ on Friday after restrictions delayed filming and production on the series.

Gary appears alongside actress Kristin Scott-Thomas, 61, who takes on the role of a spymaster, while Jack Lowden, 31, plays wannabe 007 River Cartwright.

The series also stars Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright, and The Sound Of Metal star Olivia Cooke as as Sidney 'Sid' Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZAVW_0gwT3RVJ00
One to watch: The Oscar-winning actor, 64, takes the lead in Slow Horses which follows a team of British intelligence agents who are now working in the dumping ground department of M15

On what viewers can expect from the series, Gary told Chris: 'It's a spy genre, which is familiar to us, but Mick Herron has turned it upside down.

'I mean, you never see spies in a movie, leaving work and doing their laundry and going off to the pub. It's a character piece

'It's like the office set in the world of espionage.'

The TV series was originally slated to begin shooting in the UK in 2020 but was shut down due to the ongoing pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeEny_0gwT3RVJ00
Promotional trail: Gary spoke on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky on Virgin Radio in April 

Comments / 74

Rachel Prince
3d ago

Nice to see famous men dating and marrying women their own age instead of lusting after women more than half their age.Looking at you Dennis Quaid and Josh Duhamel.

Reply(24)
49
Melissa
3d ago

I have loved Gary Oldman since I first saw himIn Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Sid and Nancy was a bit before my time, but I caught it later. Also the Beethoven movie. He’s SO so so underrated and one of the best that’s ever done it. Cheers, Gary.

Reply(3)
32
Sophie
3d ago

I had the biggest crush on Gary Oldman after seeing him in the Professional.

Reply
10
Comments / 0

