Act FAST to Get Tickets as Low as $19 (!!) With Frontier Airlines

westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
Deal EXTENDED to Save on Ride From Airport to Disney World
When the Magical Express (Disney’s complimentary airport transportation service) stopped running in January, two new replacement services sprang up in its place: the Mears Connect and The Sunshine Flyer. Neither of these replacements have quite the same amenities as the Magical Express, and of course, neither are free, but...
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
JetBlue acquisition of Spirit could lead to higher Orlando airline fares
ORLANDO, Fla. — Flying in and out of Orlando could get a lot more expensive if a billion-dollar airline merger gains approval from the United States government. Thursday morning, JetBlue Airways executives announced their intent to buy ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines, combining MCO’s 2nd and 6th largest carriers into a fleet big enough to rival America’s “big four” of Delta, American, United and Southwest.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
“Wild Kingdom” is Filming in Orlando for its New Series
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” is back and filming in Orlando for its new series “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” to bring light to conservation efforts and highlight animals showing signs of success. What’s coral-er than that?. Peter Gros, host of the original “Wild Kingdom”...
villages-news.com
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
Here’s what happened to previous local jackpot winners after the frenzy faded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again Friday, the United States will hold its breath, clutch their tickets and hope their lives will change forever. The billion-dollar dream has only happened a few times in the nation’s history, and many conversations turned to talk of trips, cars and helping family.
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
westorlandonews.com
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
mor-tv.com
These are the top 5 most affordable water parks in Florida
Thursday is National Water Park Day, and a new list names the most affordable water parks in Florida for a cool-off good time. HomeToGo’s 2022 ranking is based on the cost of a one-day ticket, locker rental, parking and nearby accommodations. The Sunshine State has more water parks than...
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
orlandoweekly.com
These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
