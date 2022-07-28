Two people hurt in Muscatine traffic accident

www.ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police respond to more shooting incidents
UPDATE, Aug. 1, 2022, 9:24 a.m. — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck, but no victims in the area, police said.
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
5 hospitalized for race-related injuries during Bix, medics say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Approximately 9,960 runners took to the streets of downtown Davenport for the 48th annual Bix 7 on Saturday morning, July 30. With thousands of runners and spectators lining their route, there was the potential for many race- and heat-related injuries. “The number of people that attend...
Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after a house fire in Burlington Thursday night. Around 7:56 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of May Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters were on scene at about 7:59 p.m., the department...
Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday
Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Gunfire rings out Friday evening; police investigate
Police were at an apartment complex near the intersection of 17th and Brady streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7 p.m. Friday. Officers, including a crime scene technician, were at the apartment complex where 17th Street was closed off with crime scene tape nearby. Police interviewed several people at the scene outside the apartments.
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
Photos: Truck-eating bridges in QC
In 1971, a local newspaper ran a special report on the “truck-eating viaduct” on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. “Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?” the Quad-City Times article asked. It’s 2022 now and there are flashing lights and...
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
