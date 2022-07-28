Riverside guidance counselor under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A guidance counselor at a Kanawha County school is currently under investigation for inappropriate conduct.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation into a guidance counselor at Riverside High School.
Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools said, “We can confirm that there is a KCS employee who has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student and that matter has been referred to law enforcement and is currently being investigated internally.”
Warner said they are unable to share any other details as it is a personnel matter and ongoing investigation.
