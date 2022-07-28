ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Riverside guidance counselor under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

By Rachel Pellegrino, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wStZ3_0gwT33eM00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A guidance counselor at a Kanawha County school is currently under investigation for inappropriate conduct.

Man in hospital after shootout with Nicholas County deputies

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation into a guidance counselor at Riverside High School.

Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools said, “We can confirm that there is a KCS employee who has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student and that matter has been referred to law enforcement and is currently being investigated internally.”

Warner said they are unable to share any other details as it is a personnel matter and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

UPDATE: 2 fatally shot at W.Va. nail salon; gunman killed by police

UPDATE: SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him, police said. Summersville officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa, police said in a Facebook post Friday. Two officers shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
DC News Now

Charleston man sentenced for possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County have reported three more COVID-19-related deaths. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man, who was vaccinated but had not received a booster, a 70-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and a 67-year-old man who was unvaccinated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

AG lawsuit stands to expose years of fraudulent activity

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has found himself in hot water following a suit filed earlier this month by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in relation to fraudulent business practices enacted in dealings with at least seven Raleigh County residents. The complaint was filed in Raleigh County...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guidance Counselor#Highschool#Riverside High School#Kanawha County Schools#Kcs#Warner#Nexstar Media Inc
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danise Maurice Fortune, 41, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Fortune sold approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin for $1,300 to a confidential informant in St. Albans on January 25, 2022. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was approximately 9.2 grams of fentanyl with phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

POLICE: Craigsville man opens fire in grocery store

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff William Nunley of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed details regarding a shooting involving a Craigsville man and deputies in a U-Save Food Store yesterday, July 27, 2022. Nicholas County Emergency 911 received complaints of a man acting disorderly around 11:30 p.m. in a local grocery store in Craigsville. The […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WVNT-TV

Oak Hill man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill was sentenced to prison for distributing meth after he entered a guilty plea in May of 2022. According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions in September 2020.
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: 3 dead after active shooter situation in Summersville

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022): Three people are dead after an active shooter situation in Summersville on Thursday night. Summersville PD says that they responded to an active shooter at Jo’s Nails in Summersville at 6:38 p.m. They say that the shooter shot and killed two people, and police officers engaged and […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wchsnetwork.com

Summersville police kill active shooter who had killed 2 people

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A man who police say shot and killed two people at a Summersville business Thursday evening was shot and killed by local police. The shootings occurred at Jos Nails and Spa in the Merchant Walk Shopping Center at about 6:38 p.m. Summersville police said. A video...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (7/29/22 6:08 p.m.) Residents are now reacting to the deadly shooting in Summersville. Nicholas County resident, Dreama Pritt said it’s been a sad couple of days. “I’m really scared. We have awesome deputies here in Nicholas county, I appreciate every one of them...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Milton. Dispatcher say one vehicle was flipped onto it’s roof. Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons says U.S. 60 was closed at Shaffer’s Drive-In due to this...
MILTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man admits to COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

A West Virginia man has admitted accepting more than $41,000 in loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for a business that did not exist. Malik Breckenridge of Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in federal court. Breckenridge obtained two paycheck protection loans that were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wardell Colman, 71, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley Tuesday morning. Responding staff requested emergency medical services and began life-saving measures. Coleman was transported by EMS to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The Federal...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Pedestrian hit during Caldwell hit and run

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed a person was hit by a car in the Caldwell area of Greenbrier County on Friday, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon is investigating the incident that occurred during the early Friday morning hours. He’s asking any person with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy