Becker County Fair midway popular on Wednesday despite rain

DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
DL-Online
Cornering speed: Barrel races turn 4-wheelers into 2-wheelers at Becker County Fair on July 29
DETROIT LAKES — Cars, trucks and ATV side-by-sides raced around the tight corners of the automotive barrel racing event at the Becker County Fair on July 29. Spectators packed the grandstand on Friday to watch racers maneuver their vehicles around three barrels in a tight racing course at the county fairgrounds.
DL-Online
Portraits of the Becker County Fair
DETROIT LAKES — Everybody from toddlers to senior citizens attended the Becker County Fair. While the majority of the younger generation enjoyed the rides, the adults favored the fair food and conversation with family, friends and other fair-goers. The following portraits were taken during the 2022 Becker County Fair in Detroit Lakes.
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
DL-Online
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
valleynewslive.com
64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 64-year-old woman is in critical conditions after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bemidji. Law enforcement says it happened near Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Authorities say 64-year-old Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was...
kfgo.com
Two Detroit Lakes men hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
DL-Online
No need to wait by the mailbox: WE Fest is now processing ticket orders on-site at Soo Pass Ranch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest customers who have not yet received their tickets and other credentials for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival can just show up at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, and their orders will be filled on-site, according to WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.
DL-Online
Turkey Days: Schave completes one last lap in son's former derby car
FRAZEE — Noel Schave and his granddaughter Jasmine wore long-faces as they rolled onto the Turkey Days Demolition Derby grounds Sunday, July 31. Before their third lap, a zoomed in camera could see smiles forming. Noel, 80, and his wife Mona, 78, lost their son Scott (and 14-year-old Jasmine...
DL-Online
Area pickleball players gather for Big Guns Shootout
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Pickleball club held its annual Big Guns Shootout tournament at the Detroit Lakes pickleball courts. Teams of two played nine rounds to 11 last Thursday morning. The winners of the Big Guns Shootout were decided by overall record and scoring instead of a head-to-head bracket.
DL-Online
Jane A Hagen
61, Lived in Rathdrum, Idaho. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at Hospice on May 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont, MN on November 17, 1960 to Kathy Johnson (Hennis) and Stanley Hennis. Jane moved to Detroit Lakes with her family in the Sixties where...
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
DL-Online
Authorities identify two Detroit Lakes men seriously injured in I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — Authorities have identified the two men from Detroit Lakes, Minn., who were seriously injured Friday, July 29, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 351, close to the University Drive area when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a 2014 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer that was slowing down in the middle lane as traffic slowed due to road construction.
DL-Online
Becker County father offers organ to get son on 'the list'
DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes resident Dave Schneider learned about a list he could get on: If he offered an organ, his son Adam would likely live a long and healthy life. While some dark alley, black market moment may have been envisioned, the process is legit. Dave explained anyone can sign up to donate a kidney. Doing so bumps a loved one to the top of the organ recipient list. The option is a great back-up plan when loved ones are not perfect matches.
DL-Online
Duane H. Henrikson
Duane H. Henrikson age 96 of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Audubon, MN died July 30, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. Duane Henrik Henrikson was born July 8, 1926 in Audubon, MN to Albert and Myrtle (Peterson) Henrikson. He attended District 121 Country School and later Audubon High School. He then served in the United States Army during WWII. Following his discharge he returned to Michigan, where he worked for the Hudson Car Company. It was in Michigan where Duane met Opal Wynn. On June 10, 1948 they were united in marriage in Roseville, Michigan. They moved to Audubon, MN in 1949. They owned and operated the Audubon Café for ten years. They later owned and operated the Joy Land Resort on Big Cormorant Lake for the next thirty summers and for several winters they cooked at the Greystone Hotel in Detroit Lakes. In his later years he worked as a realtor for the Continental Land Co. in Lake Park, MN.
DL-Online
Golf: Five former Lakers compete at MGA Women's Amateur Championship in Rochester
ROCHESTER – Five former members of the Detroit Lakes girls golf team competed in the 2022 Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club last week. Maddie Herzog paced the group of Laker alumni with a sixth-place finish score of 226. The North Dakota St....
wdayradionow.com
A former staple in Clay County law enforcement passes away. Laundry list of charges for Juvenile involved in South Fargo rollover crash. A helpful reminder as the Mega Millions drawing hits drastic heights.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonights Headlines: A man immersed in Clay County Law enforcement has passed away. More on the life of the former sheriff who led authorities for nearly two decades. The laundry list of charges for a South Fargo rollover crash continues to pile up. A look at what else the Juvenile driver is facing. Could you be the big winner? One of the biggest drawings in Mega Millions history takes place tonight.
