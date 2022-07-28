ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

More storms, more heat, more humidity

By Devon Lucie
WDSU
 4 days ago
Stormy week ahead

We've really been in a stormy pattern, and we've got even more widespread storm activity throughout most of this week. High tropical humidity will keep streaming into Southeast Louisiana through the week, and that will mean it's a good bet you're going to get rain at some point. Some places my get storms each day, and that could pose a flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire area under level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding on Wednesday, but every day could pose a flood threat with any strong and prolonged storm event. With all the expected rain, temperatures could be held to just under typical late summer high temperatures which is 92 in New Orleans. Atmospheric humidity levels will drop just a bit leading into next weekend which will also allow high temps to rise a bit closer to the average high this time of the year.
A Wet Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS — Today, well to our north -- a stationary frontal band tracks west to east pushing rain into Kentucky and isolated showers and storms across Southeast Louisiana. Once that frontal band exits later this evening local winds will subside from 10-15 mph to around 5 mph. Not much mixing in the mid and upper atmosphere either, so abundant moisture will continue to build over the next couple of days until a catalyst (a weak low pressure field and a frontal band to lift and transport) sparks rain, showers and storms in our area and beyond to the East Coast. That all may occur early next week through Friday.
Hot with some storms Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A flash flooding warning is currently in effect for the New Orleans Metro. For more information and a live look at radar,click here. Earlier Update: Happy Saturday! There is a 40% chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms today. Where you see rain, you could get more than your fair share with some street flooding. Others will stay dry and therefore hot! Drier air is trying to work its way into Louisiana, and once it settles in, it will still be hot and humid, but not as humid. Heat index values will likely stay below 105 for most spots. Highs will be 90-94 degrees.
