More storms, more heat, more humidity

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Stormy week ahead
We've really been in a stormy pattern, and we've got even more widespread storm activity throughout most of this week. High tropical humidity will keep streaming into Southeast Louisiana through the week, and that will mean it's a good bet you're going to get rain at some point. Some places my get storms each day, and that could pose a flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire area under level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding on Wednesday, but every day could pose a flood threat with any strong and prolonged storm event. With all the expected rain, temperatures could be held to just under typical late summer high temperatures which is 92 in New Orleans. Atmospheric humidity levels will drop just a bit leading into next weekend which will also allow high temps to rise a bit closer to the average high this time of the year.
WDSU
A Wet Week Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — Today, well to our north -- a stationary frontal band tracks west to east pushing rain into Kentucky and isolated showers and storms across Southeast Louisiana. Once that frontal band exits later this evening local winds will subside from 10-15 mph to around 5 mph. Not much mixing in the mid and upper atmosphere either, so abundant moisture will continue to build over the next couple of days until a catalyst (a weak low pressure field and a frontal band to lift and transport) sparks rain, showers and storms in our area and beyond to the East Coast. That all may occur early next week through Friday.
WDSU
Hot with some storms Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A flash flooding warning is currently in effect for the New Orleans Metro. For more information and a live look at radar,click here. Earlier Update: Happy Saturday! There is a 40% chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms today. Where you see rain, you could get more than your fair share with some street flooding. Others will stay dry and therefore hot! Drier air is trying to work its way into Louisiana, and once it settles in, it will still be hot and humid, but not as humid. Heat index values will likely stay below 105 for most spots. Highs will be 90-94 degrees.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
NOLA.com
Flash flood warning in effect for New Orleans metro, neutral ground restrictions lifted: See radar
Up to four inches of rain could fall in metro New Orleans by Saturday afternoon as a storm moves through the region, likely causing flash flooding, forecasters said. Parking restrictions have been lifted in New Orleans, and residents can park on the neutral ground until 8 p.m. Saturday They should not block streetcar tracks, sidewalks or intersections.
wbrz.com
Neutral ground parking allowed in New Orleans until 8 p.m. Saturday
ORLEANS PARISH - New Orleans is allowing neutral ground parking until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding in the city. City officials announced the plan via NOLA Ready Saturday afternoon. According to WWL-TV, heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas of...
The New Orleans Coast Guard reacts to an oil discharge near Kenner, La
Coast Guards from the New Orleans watchstanders responded to an oil discharge from a tanker ship yesterday on the lower Mississippi River near Kenner, La.
WDSU
Flash Flood Warning no longer in effect for parts of the New Orleans Metro area
La. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of the New Orleans Metro area. Parts of Jefferson, Orleans, and St.Bernard Parish were all under Flash Flood Warning until 2 p.m. The City has permitted neutral ground parking until 8 p.m. Saturday as there is a...
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
fox8live.com
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
WDSU
2,100 gallons of fuel oil entered Mississippi River in Kenner on Friday
The Coast Guard of the Eight District reports that there is a discharge of oil from a tanker ship on Friday in the lower Mississippi River near Kenner. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified on Thursday around 6 p.m. that the tank vessel Hafnia Rhine discharged oil during a fueling operation with a fuel barge at Ama Anchorage.
New Orleans residents are concerned that Mayor Cantrell is traveling too much
This trip would have been her third international trip in less than two months.
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
The Debauchery Of New Orleans
I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I had a totally naive and erroneous view of the French Quarter of New Orleans…which was light on jazz and Creole and heavy on debauchery. The French Quarter Of Debauchery In New Orleans. I’m a world traveler who has been to 139...
fox8live.com
Unidentified body found in Central City Saturday morning, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body was reportedly found in someone’s backyard Saturday morning according to NOPD. Around 9 a.m., a person called the police to report that a decomposing body was found under a blanket in their backyard while they were cleaning. The incident happened in the 2200...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Detectives bust a prolific mail theft suspect, a family mourns the loss of a Southern University student found dead in a vehicle in Covington and plans for a new I-10 bridge in Mobile move forward. Also, a jury on Thursday acquitted Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams of the federal...
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
WDSU
New Orleans Press Club honors WDSU News Team with 15 awards
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU News Team was honored with 15 awards at the annual New Orleans Press Club Awards. The awards were announced Saturday night at a ceremony hosted at the Higgins Hotel. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion took home two first place awards. His first award was...
Abandoned naval base catches fire again
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is reporting that the abandoned naval base in the Bywater neighborhood caught fire once again Sunday. The NOFD says the one-alarm fire is still being secured. As of now, there have been no injuries reported from the fire. The base has...
