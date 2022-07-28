Roman holiday in Istria

www.timeout.com
You could be paid €15,000 to live on this spectacular Italian island
Sick of the same ol’ job in the same town with the same crummy weather? Well, here’s the chance to not just leave it all in yer dust but to get paid to do so. The Italian island paradise of Sardinia wants to give people a whopping €15,000 (£12,600, $15,400) to settle down there. Sounds pretty dreamy, right?
Stay the night in this converted chapel in the middle of the Welsh countryside
You’ve done the bougie hotels, the rogue Airbnbs, the camping. You’ve done the hostels, complete with man with guitar playing a neverending version of ‘Wonderwall’. Well, dear reader, we might just have something better for you. To mix things up a little, y’know?. How about...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Revealed: the world’s most accessible city break destinations
There are simply so many ways that cities can make themselves more accessible for disabled travellers. From having special provisions on buses and trams to simply keeping the state of its pavements in check, a city can take simple steps to make travel more inclusive. Sure, Disability Pride Month has just passed, but this is stuff we should be thinking about year-round.
Do you even live in Boston if you haven't been to a North End Feast?
The North End’s most popular sights to visit may be Paul Revere’s House or the Old North Church, but Bostonians know that in August the real attractions are the feasts. Each weekend in August there is a North End Feast, and they are worth checking out. In the...
The best things to do in Prestwich
A few miles outside Manchester City Centre, Prestwich, the unassuming town you pass through on the way to Bury, is fast becoming one of the most desirable places to be in Manchester. In fact, in April 2022 ‘The Sunday Times’ voted it the best place to live in all of Greater Manchester.
Forget the beach, here’s why boulders are really worth travelling for
Rocks, rocks, rocks. Sure, they might not be what initially springs to mind when planning a trip away. But for a growing community of people around the UK, boulders are absolutely worth travelling for. From the dramatic crags of the Peak District to the lakeside slopes of Snowdonia, keen climbers...
Experience an event for the senses at Lincoln Common Art Uncorked
See and touch live art, hear live music and taste wine, sake, coffee, juice and more at the 2nd Annual Lincoln Common Art Uncorked. Join us Thursday, August 4 from 5–8pm on the plaza. On August 11, come back for the return of The Smoking Fish Band.
Enoshima island is hosting a romantic projection mapping event throughout August
Enoshima is one of the most popular island getaways for Tokyoites. It’s easily accessible for a day trip, plus the island offers a good mix of seafood, temples, fresh greenery and sea views. This month, you might want to stay on a little longer after sunset as Enoshima is hosting a free projection mapping event inspired by the little island’s folktale Enoshima Engi.
Undiscovered Croatia
A country with more than 1,200 islands, Croatia is bristling with undiscovered nooks and hidden beaches. Beyond the most popular holiday destinations and tourist trails, the adventurous traveller is rewarded with remote villages, picturesque rivers and under-visited towns ripe for fresh discovery. Bjelolasica. Bjelolasica is the highest mountain in the...
Meet the Undateables: Brittany and Mike
Frustrated by the dating app struggle? We feel you. That’s why Time Out Los Angeles is launching the Undateables, a series in which we send two eligible singles on a date at some of our favorite local spots in the hopes of striking up a new spark. Following the night out, the daters report back with their candid thoughts on first impressions, chemistry and (of course) the inevitable awkward moments. This time, we sent Brittany and Mike to Avant Garden Bistro on Melrose—read on to see how it went.
The guide to New Caledonia for every type of traveller
We think this South Pacific paradise should be on your bucket list. Borders are open and everyone is travelling – it's pure revenge for the two years of pandemic lockdown. If you don't want to join the masses heading for tourist hotspots like Europe, UK, US and South Korea, then here's a little-known archipelago in the South Pacific to put on your travel bucket list.
Dust off the teapots! A huge new venue is opening at the former World Bar building
For 18 glorious years, World Bar in Kings Cross was a den of debauchery, house music, random hook-ups and, for better or worse, boozy teapots. Now, in a glorious act of the party gods, a huge new 900-person capacity venue will take its place. The Kings Cross Pavilion comes from the folks behind neighbouring Potts Point venues Maali and Eros, as well as Double Bay's Sinaloa and Meu Jardim in the CBD.
Greggs loses sausage roll row with Met Police and local council
When pastry-empire Greggs opened the doors to its new West End flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square, devoted fans queued during the sweltering 40C heatwave to get a (steak) slice of heaven. Since then, the pastry powerhouse has been churning out vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes in their thousands from morning until 11pm, late enough to catch London’s suit-clad punters stumbling home from post-work drinks, in search of a flaky bite for the road.
Melbourne's best markets: Clothes, books and bric-a-brac
Get your hands on fashion, junk, books, vinyl and all kind of bric-a-brac. Melbourne's markets may not have the same flash façades as the stores along the 'Paris end' of Collins Street, but they're a trove of great designer fashions, books and miscellaneous goodies. From Footscray to Camberwell and everywhere in between, there's a market with exactly what you're looking for (and then some). Grab a tartan trolley on wheels – you're going to need it.
The Ukrainian café providing comfort (and dumplings) to Sheffield’s refugees
Kalyna is the Ukrainian name for the vibrant red berries of the guelder rose, which are a symbol of hope and patriotism in the country. The berries are the subject of many folk tunes, including a marching song that went viral on Instagram earlier this year; it has since been sampled by Pink Floyd. And they garland the hand-painted panels around the front door of Café Kalyna, a Ukrainian café in Nether Edge, Sheffield.
The best Turkish restaurants in Sydney
Whether you're after fragrant and spiced kofta or fluffy tombik bread, Sydney's got it all. With fragrant, rose-scented desserts, warm spiced kofta and smoky grilled skewers of tender meat, Turkish cuisine is far more than just a late-night kebab or a sad tub of hummus at a backyard party. A...
Spice up your summer cookout with a little help from these Boston chefs
Summertime in New England usually involves a few cookouts and whether you are hosting or not, whipping up a crowd friendly dish or drink is usually involved. Spice up your summer cookout with a little help from these cookbooks by local Boston chefs. But if you are more of a "let's go to a restaurant" type person, check out our list of the best restaurants in Boston right now or our favorite bars in Boston.
16 best Thai restaurants in Boston
Find all of your favorite Thai spots and a few new options in Boston here. Of course you can get a delightful plate of pad thai in many Boston Thai or fusion restaurants, but the city is also home to restaurants serving authentic, regional dishes packed with flavor. From Bangkok street food favorites, to creative takes like lox rangoon to traditional style spots with full bars, you’ll find something for every taste of Thailand in Boston.
