Roman holiday in Istria

Frustrated by the dating app struggle? We feel you. That’s why Time Out Los Angeles is launching the Undateables, a series in which we send two eligible singles on a date at some of our favorite local spots in the hopes of striking up a new spark. Following the night out, the daters report back with their candid thoughts on first impressions, chemistry and (of course) the inevitable awkward moments. This time, we sent Brittany and Mike to Avant Garden Bistro on Melrose—read on to see how it went.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO