Gavin Dugas is coming back for “one last ride”

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Australian Country Star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La., and will perform in September. The show will take place at the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, La. on September 7th. Britt, who is one of Australia’s most successful singer/songwriters, moved...
Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo
ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale. You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here. There will be five rodeos at the prison in October. The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the...
Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
American Red Cross BR flies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The American Red Cross Baton Rouge departed out of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Saturday morning. Catastrophic flash floods destroyed parts of eastern Kentucky, even reaching Virginia. It’s been recorded as one of the most significant floods since the 1950’s. Members of the...
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB. According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
MELVILLE, La (KLFY)– Floyd Davenport Jr.’s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned. Loubertha Davenport, the victim’s wife, now says the Opelousas funeral home did not follow through on the arrangements for her husband. She says she was told...
Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting lane blockage and congestion Sunday, July 31 along I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the situation. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m....
Highland Road shooting victim possibly connected to New Orleans shooting, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.
On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day. Chipotle is practically giving away guac. The restaurant is offering guacamole...
Livingston schools receive campus upgrades
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Some Livingston Parish Schools are undergoing construction in preparation for the first day of school. Included in the construction plans for the district are athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, a new cafeteria and classrooms at Springfield High School, and new lighting fixtures at the softball and baseball fields in Holden and Maurepas.
Ascension Parish School Board released a new app for the upcoming school year
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s almost time to go back to school and Ascension Parish says they are ready for the new school year. “They’re going to be working tirelessly so that that first day of school and every day thereafter is the highest quality of experience that we can provide for our children .”
Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – When a seemingly small verbal disagreement with a loved one becomes a fight that ends with one person becoming violent or verbally abusive towards the other, this can leave the victim feeling shocked, guilty, and confused. Defining domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is when a...
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
Blahut Road shop goes up in flames, owner woken by neighbor
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish fire districts worked together early Saturday morning after a structure fire was reported on Blahut Road. According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, the owner was woken up by a neighbor and found their shop fully engulfed in flames. Albany and Springfield firefighters responded to the scene at 2:54 a.m. The fire district says no one was injured and the fire was not intentionally set.
Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alcoholic beverages have been a part of celebratory occasions and even used for medicinal reasons since ancient times. Some historians say the ancient Greeks mixed alcohol with oil and honey, to create a cure for a variety of ailments. In more modern times, the...
Three injured, two in critical condition after shooting on Bradley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting late Sunday night. An investigation unfolded after officers arrived on Bradley St. between 11 p.m. and midnight,. Emergency responders confirm that three people were shot at this location and subsequently...
Livingston Parish Library announces return of annual book festival
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Library’s annual book festival returns in October after a two-year hiatus. The 7th annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food. Attendees will also receive a free book. The festival will be held at the main branch in Livingston on Aug. 16.
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
