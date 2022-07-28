ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gavin Dugas is coming back for “one last ride”

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Australian Country Star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La., and will perform in September. The show will take place at the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, La. on September 7th. Britt, who is one of Australia’s most successful singer/songwriters, moved...
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo

ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale. You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here. There will be five rodeos at the prison in October. The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the...
ANGOLA, LA
brproud.com

Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

American Red Cross BR flies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The American Red Cross Baton Rouge departed out of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Saturday morning. Catastrophic flash floods destroyed parts of eastern Kentucky, even reaching Virginia. It’s been recorded as one of the most significant floods since the 1950’s. Members of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB. According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body

MELVILLE, La (KLFY)– Floyd Davenport Jr.’s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned. Loubertha Davenport, the victim’s wife, now says the Opelousas funeral home did not follow through on the arrangements for her husband. She says she was told...
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting lane blockage and congestion Sunday, July 31 along I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the situation. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Bertman
brproud.com

Highland Road shooting victim possibly connected to New Orleans shooting, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day. Chipotle is practically giving away guac. The restaurant is offering guacamole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston schools receive campus upgrades

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Some Livingston Parish Schools are undergoing construction in preparation for the first day of school. Included in the construction plans for the district are athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, a new cafeteria and classrooms at Springfield High School, and new lighting fixtures at the softball and baseball fields in Holden and Maurepas.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Last Ride#Lsu Sports#Tigers#The Ncaa Regional
brproud.com

Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – When a seemingly small verbal disagreement with a loved one becomes a fight that ends with one person becoming violent or verbally abusive towards the other, this can leave the victim feeling shocked, guilty, and confused. Defining domestic abuse. Domestic abuse is when a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
brproud.com

Blahut Road shop goes up in flames, owner woken by neighbor

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish fire districts worked together early Saturday morning after a structure fire was reported on Blahut Road. According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, the owner was woken up by a neighbor and found their shop fully engulfed in flames. Albany and Springfield firefighters responded to the scene at 2:54 a.m. The fire district says no one was injured and the fire was not intentionally set.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alcoholic beverages have been a part of celebratory occasions and even used for medicinal reasons since ancient times. Some historians say the ancient Greeks mixed alcohol with oil and honey, to create a cure for a variety of ailments. In more modern times, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three injured, two in critical condition after shooting on Bradley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting late Sunday night. An investigation unfolded after officers arrived on Bradley St. between 11 p.m. and midnight,. Emergency responders confirm that three people were shot at this location and subsequently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish Library announces return of annual book festival

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Library’s annual book festival returns in October after a two-year hiatus. The 7th annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food. Attendees will also receive a free book. The festival will be held at the main branch in Livingston on Aug. 16.
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy