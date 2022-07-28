ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Grand jury indicts Alabama man on 465 counts of child pornography, child sex abuse

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County Grand Jury has indicted a Florence man on hundreds of counts of child pornography and child sex abuse, according to court records.

52-year-old Kenneth Michael Mininger was arrested in December on an out-of-state warrant for child exploitation, the Florence Police Department (FPD) said.

Mininger was charged with 227 counts of production of child pornography, 232 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

In December, police said they searched a home on Chickasaw Drive following information about a Florence man wanted in Greenville, South Carolina. That search led to the discovery of 48 pictures of child pornography.

A few days later, FPD announced more charges on Mininger , including 34 charges of possession of child pornography and 34 charges of production of child pornography.

Prior to his arrest, police discovered there was a warrant for Mininger’s arrest out of Greenville County, South Carolina, for four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of voyeurism.

Mininger’s bond was initially set at $255,000. That amount went up to $330,000 with the new charges, though Florence Police say he cannot post bond due to the charges of production of child pornography.

An arraignment hearing is set for September 23 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

