6 Vineyards And Wineries That Make Texas Hill Country A Must-Visit Wine Destination

KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
KVUE
Growing list of Central Texas communities implementing water restrictions
Due to the ongoing drought, multiple Central Texas cities have announced water restrictions. KVUE's Dominique Newland has the latest.
$7.3M Boerne ranch battles scorching heat with its own lazy river
You'll be the only one floating down here
Tap Truck Hill Country now open in New Braunfels and more business news
The beverage catering service offers beer, wine, mixed drinks and nonalcoholic beverages directly to customers and is available for weddings, private parties, events, festivals and more. (Courtesy Tap Truck Hill Country) On July 1, Tap Truck Hill Country began operating in the New Braunfels area. The beverage catering service offers...
travelawaits.com
14 Fantastic Things To Do During A Weekend In Beautiful Marble Falls, Texas
Marble Falls is a quaint town in the hill country surrounded by a chain of lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and some of my favorite wineries. The Colorado River will lead you to town, but the better option is the scenic road that runs through the town. I like taking the scenic route. If you do too, then opt for your road trip route to begin on Highway 281 from the Dallas Fort Worth area or San Antonio on your way to the Texas Hill Country.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
KXAN
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
Fire danger in North Texas expected to jump from 'high' to 'very high'
FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires in North Texas is now a daily occurrence due to the drought conditions. Even though some in the Metroplex got rain, it wasn't not enough to leave a dent in the dry conditions.For weeks, fires have ignited around North Texas. This past week alone saw flames engulf homes in Balch Springs and grass fires in Fort Worth."Been doing this for about 25 years and I haven't seen anything to this magnitude," said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton. In his city, they saw a couple fires this past week. Luckily there was only damage to one...
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas
Low lake levels are affecting Texas farmers for the rest of the summer as drought contingency plans have limited water used for irrigation. John Hoffman, Executive VP of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, says with the hottest, driest months upon the Lone Star state, low lake levels have prompted these water conservations efforts.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
