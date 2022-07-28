6 Vineyards And Wineries That Make Texas Hill Country A Must-Visit Wine Destination

FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires in North Texas is now a daily occurrence due to the drought conditions. Even though some in the Metroplex got rain, it wasn't not enough to leave a dent in the dry conditions.For weeks, fires have ignited around North Texas. This past week alone saw flames engulf homes in Balch Springs and grass fires in Fort Worth."Been doing this for about 25 years and I haven't seen anything to this magnitude," said Ferris Fire Chief Brian Horton. In his city, they saw a couple fires this past week. Luckily there was only damage to one...

