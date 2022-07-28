Summer reminder: Expect more military traffic in the Pine Belt

www.wdam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
WDAM-TV
City of Petal coping with its stray animals
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With animal shelters at capacity and the City of Petal seeing an increase in stray animals on the road, new efforts are being put into place to help. “So some of the things we are trying to do is obviously it’s illegal to come in and drop off animals,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “If we see that taking place, we are going to be very proactive, we are going to be writing tickets and we are going to bring the full force of law against you in those situations.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Wayne General Hospital has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Disc Golf: The Pine Belt’s fastest growing sport
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With free courses being offered by the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation, disc golf is gaining lots of traction throughout the Pine Belt. “We’re hoping to have another class in October, especially when USM starts back,” said Nadine Armstrong, innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department. “That way we can get some USM students to come out”
WDAM-TV
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Boys Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware. Family and friends met them on their home field to celebrate their Dixie Boys Baseball World Series victory. Columbia Mississippi Fire, July 4. Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT. A structure fire in...
WDAM-TV
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.
WDAM-TV
HPD warning residents of false officer phone scam
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam call that is asking for money or donations from residents. HPD has received reports of residents being called by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, asking for donations/money. The calls are reportedly coming from the following number: 662-500-0266.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
WDAM-TV
Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The communities of Indian Springs and Wadetown will now be served by the Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Saturday, firefighters held an open house to publicly show that they’re ready to help whenever the time comes. “We’re doing great things out here, but it’s going...
Nine arrested in Forrest County drug bust
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Nine people were arrested following a Forrest County drug bust on Thursday, July 28. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department, Perry Count Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET) arrested the suspects on outstanding felony warrants. Those arrested include: […]
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
One killed, five injured in Washington Parish crash
Cops say a head-on crash Saturday night left a driver dead and five other people hurt. “Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21
WDAM-TV
Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school. DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg. Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more. Butler said...
WDAM-TV
Initiative aims to boost weekend sales in downtown Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A heat advisory is in the forecast for Laurel, but it has nothing to do with the weather. The Summer Sale Advisory just finished its third day of hot deals in downtown Laurel. Almost three dozen businesses have participated in the initiative, which ends Sunday. Laurel...
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price. Laurel-Jones County D10 Dixie Youth Baseball head to North Carolina. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
Comments / 0