2 taken to hospital in rollover crash in Butte County

www.actionnewsnow.com
Related
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
krcrtv.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Chico Earlier Sunday Morning
REDDING, Calif. — On July 31, 2022, at approximately 04:29 AM, a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path. A quick search of the area found the front doors of the Foodie Cafe smashed indicating a commercial burglary. Additional CPD Officers responded and set up a perimeter to catch the suspect. A keen-eyed neighbor pointed Officers to the parking lot of Chico Sports Club where 29-year-old Angel Tapia was casually walking away. Tapia was detained and found to be the same subject first observed, but without the sweatshirt. Tapia was sweating profusely and bleeding and found to be on Butte County Probation for vandalism. Officers searched the Foodie Cafe and discovered the door to the manager’s office had a large hole cut into the middle of it allowing access. A further search of the bike path and parking lots revealed a safe broken open with bundles of money spread out amongst bank bags. A trail of individual bills led officers further down the bike path to the sweatshirt and an additional bank bag containing money. A chainsaw was found which was believed to have been used to cut thru the door inside the business. Despite Tapia saying he was uninvolved, the large amount of small currency found shoved into his pockets along with a similar bank money band and the saw dust on his shoes, pants, and sweatshirt said otherwise. The items were returned to the owner and Tapia was arrested and transported to the Butte County Jail for Burglary, Vandalism and Violation of probation.
actionnewsnow.com
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 20 [Sutter County, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Acacia Avenue. Around 7:30 a.m., the incident took place on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue on July 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pedestrian was seen crossing the freeway before they were struck.
CBS News
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Plumas County News
Crews respond to fire west of 70 in Dixie Fire burn scar UPDATED
7:22 p.m. update: The Keddie Fire is now contained at 1.2 acres. 5:25 p.m. update: The fire, which is now being called the Keddie Fire is holding at 1 acre. Crews are constructing hand line and hose lay around it. Motorists are advised to use caution. 5 p,m. update: The...
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
DFT Cornhole Paradise raises more than $12,000 for Paradise police sergeant
PARADISE, Calif. - A sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is still recovering from an ATV crash in Oregon just a few weeks ago. "John is a very strong individual and he's pushing himself every day. He's getting better every day. The unfortunate part is he has several weeks before he can start physical therapy and get back to where he's mobile. I think he's probably just dealing with the frustration of being down but he knows the importance of letting his body heal so he can come back to work," Paradise Police Chief Eric Reinbold said.
actionnewsnow.com
Man being flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man is being flown to the hospital after a major injury motorcycle crash on Highway 99 and Nelson Shippee Rd., between Chico and Gridley, in Butte County on Tuesday. Hwy 99 crash Butte County. CHP told Action News Now that the motorcyclist was driving northbound...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, warrants, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 15. Jose M. Cardoza Zetino, 46, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the Highway 49 and Shale...
Deputies investigating death along Placer County trail
PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a death that happened in the Sailor Flat Trailhead area late Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the Sailor Flat Trailhead. No other details about the incident, other than that the person killed was a minor, have been released at this point. The Sailor Flat Trailhead is located about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento in the Tahoe National Forest.
Plumas County News
Quick response stops fire from spreading in East Quincy
A quick response by the Plumas National Forest and Quincy Volunteer Fire stopped a fire from spreading in East Quincy this afternoon, July 28 around 3 p.m. According to Quincy Fire personnel on the scene, a Forest Service engine was the first to arrive on the 2200 block of Mansell Avenue in East Quincy after the report of a boat on fire. Forest Service personnel quickly extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading to an outbuilding, the home,
KCRA.com
Woman arrested after attempting to kidnap 4-year-old at Butte County preschool
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman is accused of walking into a Northern California preschool and attempting to kidnap a child, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 29, 2022. Dezirae Guthrie, 41, was arrested on Thursday after someone at A Bright Star Preschool in Oroville called...
goldcountrymedia.com
Fire in Colfax area prompts evacuations
CAL FIRE/Placer County Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near the Bear River Bridge and Highway 174 in the Colfax area Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE NEU stated, via social media, that forward progress was stopped just after 2 p.m. As of 2:15 p.m. CAL FIRE reported a 25 percent containment to the 9.7-acre Bear Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico armed robbery suspect arrested, gun found in tent at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police arrested a man for an armed robbery on Tuesday, according to the police department. On Tuesday, a man said that two people robbed him at gunpoint along East Lindo Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim lived in a tent near one of the suspects at...
Two Yuba City people shot inside of parked car
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said that on Tuesday a man and woman were shot while sitting in their parked car in the 800 block of Clark Avenue. Dispatchers got the first call about the shooting at 2:25 a.m., according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the man and woman with non-life threatening injuries.
Placer County teens identified from double fatal SR-193 crash
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and the Del Oro High School Parents Club has identified the two teens involved in a double fatal car crash that took place on July 21 along State Route 193 near Newcastle. Colin Crocker, 18, of Lincoln was the driver involved in the crash and Evan […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap a child from Oroville preschool
OROVILLE, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she walked into a preschool and attempted to kidnap a child, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers responded to A Bright Star Preschool located at 1276 Feather River Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said they received a report that a woman walked...
Comments / 0