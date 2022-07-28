Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo named co-grand marshals for NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway

Lansing residents have woken up to Michael Thomas on the WLNS morning newscast for two years. But it was enough for the Channel 6 viewers to fall in love with the young news anchor. So they were saddened when Michael Thomas announced he was leaving WLNS-TV. The news led to several questions from his followers. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Michigan. Fortunately for his viewers, Michael Thomas provided all the answers.

LANSING, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO