Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo named co-grand marshals for NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan’s Smith, MSU’s Henderson named to Bednarik Award watch list
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson are expected to play important roles for their defenses this season. Both received preseason national recognition on Monday morning. The duo was named to the 90-player watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
FireKeepers Casino 400 welcomes in NASCAR drivers next weekend
Chase Briscoe is in position to earn a playoff spot on the NASCAR circuit this year and a top finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 will help.
BOOM! Michigan State lands four-star wide receiver, first commitment of 2024 class
The Spartans are off and running in the Class of 2024!
Michigan football scores commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle
Offensive linemen are one of Michigan football’s biggest needs in the 2023 class. It landed a commitment from one on Monday following an important recruiting weekend. Washington DC Gonzaga four-star offensive tackle Evan Link announced his verbal pledge to the Wolverines in a post on Twitter. The No. 294 overall prospect nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, was one of more than a dozen recruits in Ann Arbor on Sunday for Michigan’s annual “BBQ at the Big House.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man and lifelong Michigan Wolverines fan received a huge surprise Friday. Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several players visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising. The football team is on a tour of Michigan, and spent time Friday at landmarks in the Munising area.
Detroit News
Five-star big man Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State basketball
As fans fret over what is perceived as a thin roster for Michigan State’s upcoming season, Tom Izzo was busy landing a commitment from the highest-ranked player in his 27-plus seasons as the Spartans’ coach. Xavier Booker, a 6-foot-10 forward from Indianapolis, announced on Saturday he has committed...
CBS 58
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 of Michigan's best hiking trails for scenic views: See the map
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
Dick’s Last Resort gets ready to serve sarcasm and crude humor in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Dick’s Last Resort, where sarcasm is always on the menu, and customers should come with a sense of humor and a thick skin, is opening soon in Saginaw County. A grand opening event for the new Dick’s Last Resort and Cat’s Meow, located at 8845 Gratiot Road, formerly Shooters, in Thomas Township, is Monday, Aug. 8, according to information posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page. It is the chain’s first location in Michigan.
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
EMU police to host 5th annual Bike Rodeo to promote bicycle safety
YPSILANTI -- The Eastern Michigan University Department of Public Safety is hosting its annual Bike Rodeo, an event that promotes bike safety. The fifth annual event is planned for Aug. 6 at George Gervin Game Above Center, located at 799 N Hewitt Rd. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free to community members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Michael Thomas Leaving WLNS: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Lansing residents have woken up to Michael Thomas on the WLNS morning newscast for two years. But it was enough for the Channel 6 viewers to fall in love with the young news anchor. So they were saddened when Michael Thomas announced he was leaving WLNS-TV. The news led to several questions from his followers. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Michigan. Fortunately for his viewers, Michael Thomas provided all the answers.
Nearly half a million dollars going to rebrand ‘racist’ mascots, increase cultural awareness in Michigan schools
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
Mega Millions $1.28 billion drawing is a mini jackpot for Michigan retailers
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Before the doors were even open at Tippins Market in Ann Arbor Friday, a customer was waiting outside to purchase their Mega Millions tickets. The drawing wasn’t for several more hours, but with so much money on the line, it’s understandable that some players can’t wait to ensure they have a shot at the grand prize.
Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor renamed Schuler Books amid expansion
ANN ARBOR, MI — The long-time Ann Arbor bookstore, Nicola’s Books, has officially changed its name to Schuler Books, the namesake of its West Michigan owners. The new name for the well-known store in the Westgate Shopping Center comes years after a change in ownership. Nicola Rooney, the location’s former owner, sold the store to Grand Rapids-based Schuler Books in 2014.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0