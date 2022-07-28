Bob Weir To Ring In His 75th Birthday With a Three-Night Set at the Warfield

It's officially Up Your Alley street fair weekend — though anxieties around monkeypox hover. The annual Up Your Alley leather and fetish fair is expected to go on this weekend in SoMa.... despite the recently enacted local health of emergency around the outbreak; some former attendees are skipping out this year amid fears of contracting the disease — "my perspective is that there there’s always the future when things calm down" — while others are cheekily saying that "here’s never been a better time to dress from top to bottom in latex or leather." [Chronicle/Mercury News]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO