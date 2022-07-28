Bob Weir To Ring In His 75th Birthday With a Three-Night Set at the Warfield

sfist.com
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
Saturday Links: Happy Dore Alley Weekend, Kinksters!
It's officially Up Your Alley street fair weekend — though anxieties around monkeypox hover. The annual Up Your Alley leather and fetish fair is expected to go on this weekend in SoMa.... despite the recently enacted local health of emergency around the outbreak; some former attendees are skipping out this year amid fears of contracting the disease — "my perspective is that there there’s always the future when things calm down" — while others are cheekily saying that "here’s never been a better time to dress from top to bottom in latex or leather." [Chronicle/Mercury News]
Asana to Expand SF Footprint by 71,000 Square Feet in SoMa
While most tech companies are downsizing — or outright eliminating — their corporate headquarters in San Francisco, the work management platform Asana is actually increasing its office presence in the city with a new office space near its South of Market headquarters. The descent of San Francisco's downtown...
Sunday Links: Person Injured by Caltrain in Santa Clara, Taken to Local Hospital
A person was injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon. The agency said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m; train tracks were closed for about one hour and no one was injured aboard the train involved in the incident that was carrying 72 passengers. [KRON4]
As Shelter-In-Place Hotel Program Winds Down, Residents and Managers Look Back on Whether it Actually Worked
San Francisco's Shelter-in-Place Hotel program is roughly 75% finished, with the remaining 25% to expire in the weeks to come. Let’s check in on the statistics — and people — who can say whether it was effective. If you had told me in the Before Times that...
Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections
An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies Shot and Killed Someone in Healdsburg Friday Morning
Information is scarce, and we don’t even know if the victim was a suspect, but Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies shot someone fatally in an incident near Franz Creek Ranch Friday morning. A rural Sonoma County road in Healdsburg was the site of one or more sheriff’s deputies shooting...
Special Hearing on Mental Health Emergency Care In SF Brings Proposal for New Long-Term Care Hospital
San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman held a special hearing Thursday on the mental health crisis in the city, discussing ways it might be addressed with representatives from the Department of Public Health, the police, and others. Since taking office, Mandelman has been outspoken about the need to provide better care...
