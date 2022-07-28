ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bob Weir To Ring In His 75th Birthday With a Three-Night Set at the Warfield

 4 days ago
SFist

Saturday Links: Happy Dore Alley Weekend, Kinksters!

It's officially Up Your Alley street fair weekend — though anxieties around monkeypox hover. The annual Up Your Alley leather and fetish fair is expected to go on this weekend in SoMa.... despite the recently enacted local health of emergency around the outbreak; some former attendees are skipping out this year amid fears of contracting the disease — "my perspective is that there there’s always the future when things calm down" — while others are cheekily saying that "here’s never been a better time to dress from top to bottom in latex or leather." [Chronicle/Mercury News]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Asana to Expand SF Footprint by 71,000 Square Feet in SoMa

While most tech companies are downsizing — or outright eliminating — their corporate headquarters in San Francisco, the work management platform Asana is actually increasing its office presence in the city with a new office space near its South of Market headquarters. The descent of San Francisco's downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Person Injured by Caltrain in Santa Clara, Taken to Local Hospital

A person was injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon. The agency said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m; train tracks were closed for about one hour and no one was injured aboard the train involved in the incident that was carrying 72 passengers. [KRON4]
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections

An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

