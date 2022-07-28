ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top three players in each position group: Tight End, No. 3 Thomas Yassmin

By Cole Bagley
 4 days ago

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.

After a remarkable 2021 campaign and one of the most productive seasons in program history, the tight end group is looking just as good, if not better for 2022. With the return of both Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe to the room, in addition to some stellar depth, the tight ends will continue to be lethal weapons for Utah's offense.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

Stepping into what will be his fifth year with the program, junior tight end Thomas Yassmin is on track for his best campaign with the Utes. After multiple seasons on special teams and some offensive reps as a reserve tight end in 2021, Yassmin's should step into a more influential and productive role in 2022.

Before his time with Utah, Yassmin played Rugby at the Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. For his efforts, he was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team, which played Fiji and New Zealand at the Tri Nations Series in 2017.

After making his way to Utah in 2018, Yassmin has primarily operated on special teams and saw a bit of action at tight end last year. However, during spring, Yassmin's stock seemed to be on the rise and we even saw him on the receiving end of a few passes during the spring game where he recorded two catches for 19 yards. He also was a strong presence in terms of blocking.

According to sources, Yassmin should be fulfilling the No. 3 spot behind Kincaid and Kuithe. After the time he's put in over the last few years and the development he demonstrated during spring, Yassmin should play alongside the two-headed monster of Kincaid and Kuithe this fall.

