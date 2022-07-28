Mike Pompeo warns Brittney Griner trade offer 'sets a dangerous precedent' for US

www.foxnews.com
Biden et. al. are using Griner as an impetus for more sports and LGBTQ people to vote Democrat. Regardless, the Russian criminal should never be released to appease Blinken or Putin!
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia
On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
White House reporters assess Karine Jean-Pierre as she grows into job: She's 'literally by the book'
As White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre marks two months at the podium, some of the reporters she interacts with each day offered their assessments of her performance in the notoriously difficult, high-profile job. Her predecessor Jen Psaki received cable news offers and widespread praise from the left-leaning press corps,...
Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Joe Biden Now: ‘This Is What Putin Wants To See’
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 05/18/22 Piers Morgan, host of Fox Nation Uncensored, is well-known for his controversial opinions—and his tendency to share them unashamedly. The British talk show host has been especial...
"It brought me so much joy": Cherelle Griner says President Biden wrote back to Brittney Griner
Cherelle Griner, wife of detained Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, said President Joe Biden has written a letter back to Griner. Cherelle announced the news in a press conference Friday, thanking the Biden administration for continuing to work to bring her wife home. "I was able to read the letter,...
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air
Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military may be afraid China will shoot down Pelosi’s plane over Taiwan, Pelosi says
During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. military may be concerned about her plane getting “shot down” by the Chinese military if she decides to travel to Taiwan. Pelosi brought up the prospect of her plane being shot down after President Joe...
