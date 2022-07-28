ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Screen Falls Onto Boy Band Mid Performance, Crushing Dancers

By Matthew Impelli
 4 days ago

A large video screen fell onto a boy band during a performance in Hong Kong this week , and at least one member of the band was injured.

Videos posted across social media showed the boy band , Mirror, performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night, when a screen hanging above them fell to the stage.

"A live show by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short on Thursday after a screen fell from height on the stage. It hit dancers below, according to footage shared across social media. Local media reported that at least two were injured," the Hong Kong Free Press wrote as a caption to the video, posted to Twitter.

The video showed the moment the screen fell onto the stage, prompting numerous screams from fans in attendance.

Thursday's incident comes just a few days after one of the band's members, Frankie Chan Sui-fai, fell off the stage while giving a speech during a concert. According to the South China Morning Post , Chan was able to get back on stage shortly after and told fans, "I'm sorry, I fell."

In a social media post after the concert, Chan wrote, "Sorry for making everyone worry. I was too focused on my words. Only some bruises. I'm a lucky man," the South China Morning Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7oXd_0gwT1grk00

Following the incident on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported that local police confirmed at least three people were injured from the falling screen. Two of the band's male dancers, including a popular dancer known as Mo, were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but their current condition was unknown, the South China Morning Pos t reported. Agence Free-Presse also reported that two of the band's dancers were also transported to a hospital, but they were conscious at the time.

Shortly after the screen fell onto the stage, Mirror's concert was stopped. According to the South China Morning Post , the band's manager, Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan went on stage to tell concertgoers that the show was halted and apologized.

"Thank you so much for your support to Mirror, but there is something that we need to handle now. I hope you can all leave in an orderly manner...I'm sorry. I promise to settle your tickets and promise we will handle the show to ensure [everyone's] safety," the manager said, according to the South China Morning Post.

One audience member spoke with the South China Morning Post and said "It happened too fast and it took everyone a few moments to realize what had happened. Everyone saw the dancers fall onto the floor, and we just hope they are okay," adding that she was "traumatized."

Newsweek reached out to the Mirror band and the Hong Kong Coliseum for comment.

Comments / 220

Miss Priss
3d ago

That's a very horrible and tragic accident. There will be industry changes and lawsuits over that one. If you watch the videos on YouTube, it's really bad the way it crushed some of those young people on stage.

Reply(3)
25
YolandaisYolanda bored asf
3d ago

Why do people still attend concerts when for the last 5 years it has been one tragic event after another....

Reply(27)
39
Kristyn Kreiman
1d ago

95% of these comments make me really sad or infuriated. Where is the compassion and empathy? Why is racism still alive? We're in 2022 for crying out loud. I wish nothing but healing, peace, and comfort for the band, their loved ones, and for the people who had to witness that tragic accident.

Reply(4)
7
Related
The Associated Press

Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert

HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong. Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed. Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable.
