LCK Summer 2022 Week 6: Schedule, Standing, Summary

Back in Evo 2019, Riot first announced Project L – one of the several games Riot Games announced that year as part of their celebration of League of Legends. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the game’s development and when the release date would be. Fast forward two years later, Riot finally revealed some gameplay for Project L alongside a few updates about their progress. Here’s everything we know so far about Riot’s Project L.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO