New Orleans, LA

Jason Williams' trial: Jury expected to announce verdict soon

By Aubry Killion
WDSU
 4 days ago
www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Abortion right activist march in the French Quarter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of marchers took to the streets of the French Quarter on Sunday evening to demand abortion access in the state of Louisiana. The march comes as the state's anti-abortion laws once again became enforceable on Friday when the state's Attorney General Jeff Landry was granted a suspensive appeal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
albuquerquenews.net

US judge says Uber not responsible to provide wheelchair access

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting people with disabilities, even though it does not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market it serves. San Francisco federal court Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs from New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Press Club honors WDSU News Team with 15 awards

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU News Team was honored with 15 awards at the annual New Orleans Press Club Awards. The awards were announced Saturday night at a ceremony hosted at the Higgins Hotel. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion took home two first place awards. His first award was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website, Michael Tyler, also known a Mystikal, was arrested Sunday. He faces five total charges:. Simple criminal...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: What problem is being solved by incarcerating kids at Angola?

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to transfer some children from Bridge City to Angola fails to address actual problems at the Office of Juvenile Justice, which cannot adequately hire and retain staff, lacks programming, and apparently cannot keep the prison doors locked (strange that Bridge City suddenly became so escapable). OJJ has more staff (roughly 700) than incarcerated youth (roughly 500), 300% turnover in some positions, and a $160 million budget. Adding a new prison in Monroe, five hours away, is likely as ineffective as sending kids three hours away to Angola. All it will solve is the NIMBYism in Jefferson Parish.
ANGOLA, LA
WDSU

Blood drive to help the New Orleans community and Ukraine

NEW ORLEANS — A blood drive was being held at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday to help out the local community and those in Ukraine. The Blood Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans joined together not only to help those nationally but those abroad as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
clarionherald.org

Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.

Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals

How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

