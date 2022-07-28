Jason Williams' trial: Jury expected to announce verdict soon

www.wdsu.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams briefly addresses acquittal before returning to court for work
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams briefly spoke Monday in his first news conference since being acquitted of tax fraud. Williams endured a nearly two-week trial before being acquitted on 10 counts of tax fraud. He stood on the front steps of Criminal District Court where...
WDSU
Abortion right activist march in the French Quarter Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of marchers took to the streets of the French Quarter on Sunday evening to demand abortion access in the state of Louisiana. The march comes as the state's anti-abortion laws once again became enforceable on Friday when the state's Attorney General Jeff Landry was granted a suspensive appeal.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
albuquerquenews.net
US judge says Uber not responsible to provide wheelchair access
SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting people with disabilities, even though it does not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market it serves. San Francisco federal court Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs from New...
WDSU
New Orleans Press Club honors WDSU News Team with 15 awards
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU News Team was honored with 15 awards at the annual New Orleans Press Club Awards. The awards were announced Saturday night at a ceremony hosted at the Higgins Hotel. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion took home two first place awards. His first award was...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
Newell Normand to Mayor Cantrell: “Just do your job”
Newell Normand had a message for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell after she canceled her trip to Singapore seemingly due to public pressure.
WDSU
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website, Michael Tyler, also known a Mystikal, was arrested Sunday. He faces five total charges:. Simple criminal...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish man woken up by deputies with guns after bogus 911 call
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man in Jefferson Parish was woken up by deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with guns and flashlights in his home Monday morning at 1 a.m. Deputies were there responding to a bogus 911 call made saying someone had killed their mother and...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Williams’ acquittal ends a wild ride, as another begins
Twenty-five months is a long time to be on a political roller coaster, but that’s almost exactly how long it took Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to beat a federal tax rap. It’s been a wild ride, but the flashy DA’s fortunes are poised to soar again.
theadvocate.com
Letters: What problem is being solved by incarcerating kids at Angola?
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to transfer some children from Bridge City to Angola fails to address actual problems at the Office of Juvenile Justice, which cannot adequately hire and retain staff, lacks programming, and apparently cannot keep the prison doors locked (strange that Bridge City suddenly became so escapable). OJJ has more staff (roughly 700) than incarcerated youth (roughly 500), 300% turnover in some positions, and a $160 million budget. Adding a new prison in Monroe, five hours away, is likely as ineffective as sending kids three hours away to Angola. All it will solve is the NIMBYism in Jefferson Parish.
WDSU
Blood drive to help the New Orleans community and Ukraine
NEW ORLEANS — A blood drive was being held at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday to help out the local community and those in Ukraine. The Blood Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans joined together not only to help those nationally but those abroad as well.
Mayor Cantrell and city leaders react to the acquittal of DA Jason Williams
On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and Helena Moreno responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
clarionherald.org
Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.
Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Angela Stewart remembers rushing to the scene of a crash back in 2003. A speeding police car, driving without its siren on, hit her 7-year-old brother Lance as he was walking near Charity Hospital. “He flipped up in the air, out of his shoes, landed on...
fox8live.com
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
Newell: Ardoin “sent a message” to NOLA officials with impeachment threat
At last week’s Louisiana Bond Commission meeting, there were quite a few fireworks at the request of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. During that meeting Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made some very pointed comments toward Mayor LaToya Cantre
