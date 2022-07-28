‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta

www.witn.com
Related
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
WITN
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
More than $4,000 donated to injured sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s deputy in Pitt County was presented with $4,240 in donations from the Sheriff’s Office. The money came from a raffle of two handguns and private donations. Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on patrol back in April when she was hit head-on by...
WITN
Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Registration is now underway for the inaugural Glow for Gold Gala benefiting Riley’s Army. The celebration benefits children with cancer and their families is presented by Grover Gaming. It will be held Saturday, August 27 from 6:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m. It will be at the Hilton Greenville located at 207 Greenville Blvd SE.
Nine sites across Tar, Pamlico, Neuse fail swim test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Nine sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse watersheds failed the Swim Guide test this week. The areas which missed the mark included, on the Upper Neuse, Poole Rd. canoe launch, Clayton River Walk, and Smithfield Town Commons boat launch; on the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods, River Bend kayak launch and Lawson Creek […]
WITN
Greenville police chief celebrates last day Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief is working his last day on the job Friday. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement of his resignation, effective July 29, in May. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of interim police chief. Holtzman took over as Chief of Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand. Screaming With...
WITN
Options limited for homeless seeking relief from heat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high heat throughout the east has raised concerns for people without a stable place to go. Homeless shelters like Community Crossroads Center, or CCC, in Greenville have been opening earlier recently due to heat advisories, but they’re still limited in what they can do.
WITN
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway at Mile Marker 548, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.
Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
WITN
First sea turtle nest hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first sea turtle nest has hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore. The hatchling was found Thursday, July 28 as it left the nest. Park rangers are asking visitors to keep their eyes out for more nests hatching on the beach. You should start seeing other nests hatching soon.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
WITN
Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was...
Living Local: Beaufort, history, dining, tours
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Our last Living Local series for the month of July takes us to a Carteret County town that is rich in history and in charm. The Town of Beaufort has so much to offer from restaurants, shopping, history and much more. Residents say there’s something for everyone to find here. More […]
Byrd family expresses gratitude after son’s latest surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd went through his fifth surgery on Sunday after his injury in a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident. This was […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
Comments / 0