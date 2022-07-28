Cruise Into A New Car

fox8.com
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Three great burger places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensOhio State
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
TAX free weekend festivities at Great Northern Mall
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Back to school shopping gets a little less painful with Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday that takes place Friday August 5 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited Great Northern Mall to not only get some back to school shopping ideas, but also learn about special festivities planned to make the shopping experience more fun for everyone.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
point2homes.com
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
scriptype.com
Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated
June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
With Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion, players look to improve their luck at Bedford shop
BEDFORD, Ohio — As cars flow down Broadway Avenue in Bedford, cosmic energy flows in and out of Spirit Apotheosis. They have it all. "Rocks, crystals, books on how to use — all the different things here," proprietor Matt Stewart says. And yes, lots of incense. For many,...
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Night hikes & line dancing -- Lots of summer fun happening in Cleveland Metroparks
The Cleveland Metroparks has many unique summer events happening all over the area including night hikes, urban line dancing and free kids nature lunches. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany get the details. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
Kenny’s in ‘collector car’ heaven at Harwood Motors
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton loves cars, but this morning when he found himself surrounded by collector cars at Harwood Motors, he really felt his passion for beautiful automobiles come to life. From antiques to classics to muscle cars — Harwood Motors offers a wide variety of high-quality collector vehicles and Kenny highlights a few from the collection. Click here to learn more about Harwood Motors.
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
1 killed, 3 hurt in Cleveland drive-by shooting Friday night
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Friday night on the city's East Side.
Family of Cleveland Heights sisters who died in hammock collapse sues manufacturer who marketed product as safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Family members of two Cleveland Heights girls who died after a pile of bricks collapsed on them while they lay on a hammock sued the hammock-maker this week, claiming the company knew the product was unsafe. Joseph and Heidi Scaravilli and the estates of their daughters—...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Cleveland from Tripadvisor.
Chris Tanaka leaving Cleveland 19 News for anchor/reporter position at WBZ-TV in Boston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- WOIO Ch. 19 anchor Chris Tanaka is leaving the station for a new opportunity at WBZ-TV, the CBS-owned and operated station in Boston. Tanaka, who anchors the 5 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts on Cleveland 19 News and CLE43, will make his final local on-air appearances tonight.
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.
