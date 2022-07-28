ESPN’s Heater Dinich names top 5 players in college football

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama Crimson Tide Adds Nation’s No. 1 Running Back in 2023 Class
The Alabama Crimson Tide has struck gold for the second time by adding its second 5-star prospect in a week. Richard Young, out of Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Fl., took to social media on Friday evening to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is considered the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the nation by On3 Sports.
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Five-Star RB Richard Young Commits to Alabama
The Crimson Tide added another elite running back to its 2023 class on Friday.
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Browns ownership: Deshaun Watson 'is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many'
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Judge Robinson's ruling is not necessarily final, though, as the NFL and NFL Players Association have three business days to file an appeal.
Deshaun Watson Suspension: Examining Process, Precedent
Our Business of Football columnist analyzes the factors that influenced Sue L. Robinson’s decision on the Browns’ quarterback.
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
