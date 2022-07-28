ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

WNYT

Overnight fire damages Watervliet home

New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
WATERVLIET, NY
Daily Voice

Fire Damages Multiple Homes In Watervliet

Multiple homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a Capital District neighborhood. In Albany County, firefighters in Watervliet were called at around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28th, with reports of a residential fire near 6th Avenue and 23rd Street. Multiple homes were impacted by the fire but there...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Police: Man in ICU after South Pearl Street robbery

Albany Police said they were responding to a call for a person with a weapon in the 300 block of South Pearl Street between Schuyler and Bassett Streets around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, when they found an unconscious man who appeared to be having a seizure. Police said they...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells

WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
WELLS, VT
WETM 18 News

Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY

The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery

Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police say more dead dogs found in Troy

A total of seven dead dogs from four locations have now been identified as victims of parvovirus, according to Troy Police Assistant Chief, Steve Barker. “Our Animal Control officer has recently responded to additional incidents where deceased dogs have been found to have died as a result of contracting parvo, or Canine Parvovirus,” Barker said Saturday afternoon.
TROY, NY
Saratogian

Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
WNYT

Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs police say they have found an older couple’s car on South Federal Street. Police say an older couple visiting the area earlier this week was walking around downtown Saratoga, and could not find their way back to their vehicle. Officers drove the couple around the city to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
