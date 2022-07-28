ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen carted off field with knee injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhiSf_0gwSzSQW00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday.

Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts.

“It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t look like anything.”

Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined.

Second-year pro Robert Hainsey replaced Jensen for the remainder of the drill. Another backup offensive lineman, Nick Leverett, will also take some snaps in practice while the starter is out.

“Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen. Don’t have any update on that. We won’t for some time,” Licht said. “We have some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them. You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down.”

Jensen, a ninth-year pro beginning his fifth season with Tampa Bay, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

He was the first player the Bucs re-signed after Tom Brady ended a brief retirement in March, with the 31-year-old center agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract rather than relocating in free agency.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
Popculture

Why Tom Brady Could Play for New NFL Team in 2023

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February but decided to return to the league and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And with the 2022 regular season around the corner, Brady is looking to make another run at the Super Bowl. If that happens, Brady could retire, but if he comes back in 2023, it's possible he could play for a new team.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Licht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Guardians' Josh Naylor out with unusual right ankle injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Guardians breakout slugger Josh Naylor was held out of Cleveland’s game Saturday after experiencing numbness in the same right ankle he severely injured in June of 2021. Naylor was scratched from the lineup before a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Terry Francona said he will be evaluated when the team returns home after Sunday’s series finale. “He was on his way to go get loose and said it went numb on him and it was hard for him to walk,” Francona said. “It’s hard to imagine that something significant happened when he was on his way to get loose, so that’s hopeful.” In a game on June 27, 2021, in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement on Jorge Polanco’s single.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Commanders have plan to ramp up receiver Curtis Samuel

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera said the Washington Commanders plan to ramp up Curtis Samuel because of some questions about the wide receiver’s conditioning level in the aftermath of a lost 2021 season because of a groin injury. Samuel is not dealing with the same injury but, according to the veteran coach, reported hamstring and back tightness to head athletic trainer Al Bellamy after the first couple of practices of training camp. Samuel, who turns 26 on Aug. 11, did not participate in individual or team drills and instead worked off to the side Monday. “This is all about...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy