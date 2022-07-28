ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Child injured after a car plowed into a home in Springfield; Cornez L Maxwell charged with DUI (Springfield, TN)

 3 days ago

On Tuesday, a child suffered injuries after a car slammed through her home in Springfield. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 49 E [...]

