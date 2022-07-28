What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023. Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium, despite pleas from landlords not to do so. Mayor Garcetti issued a temporary moratorium on evictions on March 23 of 2020 and the Los Angeles City Council passed Ordinance 186585 which added Article 14.6 to the Los Angeles Municipal Code to temporarily prohibit certain residential and commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went into effect on March 31, 2020. Additional renter protections were put into place on May 12, 2020, with the passage of Ordinance No. 186606.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO