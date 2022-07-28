Excess costs and deleted emails to top agenda during news conference today

www.kxnet.com
Lawmakers call for probe into AG’s deleted emails
Rick Becker sits on the Government Administration Committee. He spearheaded a study that looked at both facility efficiency and creating a transparent process where lawmakers would avoid conflict of interest when it comes to the state leasing building.
What happens next after ND abortion ban was temporarily blocked? Law experts weigh in
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The abortion ban in North Dakota was blocked on Wednesday by a state district court judge. This have left some people asking what happens next for the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, and some local law experts shared their thoughts on what North Dakotans could see in the coming months.
North Dakota's 'Trigger Laws' On Abortion Temporarily Blocked
On Wednesday (July, 27th) a North Dakota Judge blocked, or rather, put a hold on the state's "Trigger Laws"
Low-income North Dakota households stay connected with Affordable Connectivity Program
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — The Center for Rural Health, at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, has announced its new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — an FCC benefit program that aims to help ensure that households can afford broadband internet connection. Under...
According to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, there has been a 31% increase in passenger boardings for the first half of 2022. The Red River Valley Water Supply Project : Senator …. Senators Tracy Potter and Joan Heckaman with over-run …. Nexstar Woman of the Year: Judy Pickett. What’s next...
‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate
In the past six months, Montana has lost approximately 10 percent of its nursing home beds throughout the state as seven nursing homes have announced they are closing because they can’t continue to sustain a loss of more than $100 per day on each resident. The problem, which has been most pronounced in rural communities, […] The post ‘Who will take care of us?’: Montana’s nursing homes disappearing at an alarming rate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Long-term care facilities struggling in our state
North Dakota long-term care facilities continue to face staff shortages, and it’s happening across our state. According to the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, about 15 hundred employees left the field during the covid-19 pandemic. Right now, the organization says facilities have been contracting out to fill in vacancies, but that is costing a […]
ND weekly COVID cases total 1,880, up 29 from last week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are relatively unchanged from the week before, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of July 22-28, 2022, new cases totaled 1,880, up 29 from the week before. A total of 257,331 COVID-19 cases […]
New state resource helps bring workers to ND
North Dakota is well-known for being one of the least-populated U.S. states, famed more for its inhospitable climate than for the myriad opportunities it offers…or at least, that’s how things used to be. Now, with shifting times and rising costs of living in other states spurring a new...
North Dakota, Montana receive $18.5 million for rural broadband
(The Center Square) - North Dakota and Montana are sharing $18.5 million in funding that will provide high-speed internet to rural residents, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday. The funding is through the ReConnect Program, which was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a USDA news release....
Red River Women's Clinic Director speaks on North Dakota's trigger ban pause, threats to their business, and plans to move to Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Women's Clinic is keeping the doors of their Fargo location open until further notice. Red River Women's Clinic Director Tammi Kromenacher joined WDAY Midday to speak about the temporary injunction which is holding back the trigger ban on abortion. Kromenacher says the pause is giving both her and the patients a sigh of relief.
North Dakota budgeters expect to see record oil tax revenue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers hate high gas prices. But with high gas prices come high oil prices, and that could be seen as a good thing for North Dakota. The price for a barrel of oil has been above $90 since about Valentine’s Day. Back when the state legislature built the budget in 2021, lawmakers expected that number to hold steady at around $50 per barrel.
PHOTOS: Community Carnival at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair has just wrapped up, but many people — those who either could not attend the fair or are still seeking more excitement — are always in the market for a little bit of festival fun. The Bismarck Larks teamed up with Bravera Bank over the weekend […]
48th annual Capital A’Fair coming to Bismarck
Craft demonstrations will take place both days of the event, including yarn spinning/weaving, wood turning and wood carving, plein air painting, quilting, lace making, and porcelain painting.
Public input needed for East Main corridor study
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - East Main Avenue in Bismarck is due for road maintenance. A study is being conducted on the corridor and public input is needed. The road from 7th to 26th streets will be studied for improvements before any construction planning is made. The public’s input it vital to learning how the street can be improved.
Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career. In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area. The demand has gone up across the country....
North Dakota wildlife bounces back following several year drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a hard two-year drought felt by much of North Dakota’s outdoors, hunters, birdwatchers, and game wardens have been seeing animal populations bounce back. Viewer Rick Bohn took these photos to illustrate the change this year to last year. He says it’s NW Medina, ND...
Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota for being a member of an international fentanyl trafficking organization. According to the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jason Joey Berry, aka Daniel Desnoyers, now 39, with another inmate who pleaded guilty to crimes in July, arranged the distribution of fentanyl to the U.S. while incarcerated in a Canadian prison.
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Cooling assistance is available to qualifying ND households
North Dakota is looking to offer some cold cash to lower-income households in need of beating the heat. The North Dakota Department of Human Services and Department of Commerce are offering a cooling assistance program to help eligible households with the cost of purchasing and repairing air conditioners. To participate,...
