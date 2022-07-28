Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted for murder, tampering with evidence in connection with death of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, DA says

www.click2houston.com
Former NFL player Kevin Ware charged with murder of girlfriend who was missing for a year
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A former NFL player was formally indicted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was missing for a year before her remains were located and identified. According to a statement, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced they charged Kevin Ware with first-degree murder and...
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston
A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.
Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust-also tied to deputy death
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Homeland Security Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Houston Police Department all worked to arrest six people for their involvement in a “large-scale” catalytic converter theft ring on Thursday. Authorities executed six federal search...
HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
Authorities bust $11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to Harris County deputy death
Dozens of converters were seized from the home and investigators believe this ring was buying them from the suspects charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez.
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Texas Man Arrested For Harvesting Queen Conch In Florida
A 51-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel Five Bridge. According to deputies, Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the Sheriff’s Office approached, he threw his shirt
One man shot, another thrown from Mercedes during deadly carjacking, police say
HOUSTON — Two men died when police say one of them was shot during a carjacking and the other was thrown from a car early Monday morning. Houston police said two men were taken into custody in connection to the deadly series of events. This all started at about...
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting
An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
George Floyd's brother reacts to sentences for 2 officers present during Floyd's death
HOUSTON - Since the tragic death of Houston native George Floyd in May 2020, our country has seen the biggest racially motivated activism since the civil rights movement. Countless companies, politicians, and law enforcement agencies vowed to do better and diversify and yet two years later, a major overhaul to racist policing has yet to happen. Isiah Carey spoke exclusively to Floyd’s brother, Philonise, just minutes following the news that two of the officers who were present during Floyd’s murder were found guilty of federal crimes and sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Houston-Area Cop On Paid Leave After Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man Accused Of Shoplifting From Dollar Store
Harris County cop Sgt. Garrett Hardin fatally shot unarmed Black man Roderick Brook in head after allegedly shoplifting from Dollar General
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
Texas local boxer killed by woman's estranged husband who turned gun on himself
A local boxer was killed at a Houston seafood restaurant Wednesday as he was eating with a female friend before her estranged husband opened fire, authorities said. Maurenzo Smith, 44, was at the Crab Station Oyster Bar with the woman. She was at the restaurant to finalize her divorce from her 61-year-old husband, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
