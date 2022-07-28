ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted for murder, tampering with evidence in connection with death of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski, DA says

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
www.click2houston.com

fox26houston.com

Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a knife-wielding man was shot by police in west Houston after allegedly walking towards officers during a confrontation. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Riverview Ct. That's where officers with the Houston Police Department say they received a call for an individual having a mental health crisis. Initial reports were the man was threatening someone in a home with a knife.
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
nypressnews.com

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Kevin Ware
Daily Beast

Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting

An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
fox26houston.com

George Floyd's brother reacts to sentences for 2 officers present during Floyd's death

HOUSTON - Since the tragic death of Houston native George Floyd in May 2020, our country has seen the biggest racially motivated activism since the civil rights movement. Countless companies, politicians, and law enforcement agencies vowed to do better and diversify and yet two years later, a major overhaul to racist policing has yet to happen. Isiah Carey spoke exclusively to Floyd’s brother, Philonise, just minutes following the news that two of the officers who were present during Floyd’s murder were found guilty of federal crimes and sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Covering Katy

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

