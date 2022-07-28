Get Xenoblade Chronicles 3 For $48 Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

www.gamespot.com
Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, And More PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts
Over a dozen PlayStation exclusives are now on sale as part of PlayStation's Summer Sale, including recent hits such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. It’s also a great time to cross some older games off your backlog list, as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and more are also included in the savings. Discounts can be found across a wide variety of retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, although Amazon.
Sony Expects PS5 Stock To Improve In Time For The Holiday Season
Since it first launched in late 2020, PlayStation 5 consoles have been challenging to purchase due to ongoing stock constraints. To prevent these issues during the upcoming holiday season like we saw last year, Sony will be increasing production. "We intend to take action to increase user engagement in the...
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now
The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.
PS5 Accolades Feature Nixed, Something Most Of Us Don't Use
Sony is doing away with PS5's accolades, a feature that was meant to promote sportsmanship, but saw little use. Accolades was a launch feature on PS5, and players could give medals like helpful, welcoming, and good sport to others in multiplayer games. In theory, Sony implemented the accolades system to reduce toxicity. But in practice, nobody really knew that this system existed, to say nothing of actually using it--a fact Sony acknowledged in the discontinuation announcement.
The 26 Best Mobile Games In 2022
The best mobile games can look like just about anything. A social deception game about a suspicious crew on an alien spaceship. The latest entry in the biggest strategy series in the world. A serious single-player story about love and loss. A game where you, for some reason, must build a boat.
Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ Launches Today For Apple Arcade
Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ has launched today for Apple Arcade. Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is a tower defense game where players face off against various enemies while training new heroes and unlocking new towers in-game. Players will have the chance to combine towers, abilities, and special powers to stop their enemies in their tracks.
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
Pokemon Go Details Its In-Person August Community Day Plans
Niantic has announced more details for its in-person meetups for the Pokemon Go August event, which will take place on August 13 from 11 PM to 2 PM local time. Players participating as a group during the event will be eligible to earn additional bonuses. Those unable to attend in-person meetups can still participate in the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day worldwide.
Another World Quest
Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019
Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
ShadowSENSE.
War of Bellrook
Sign In to follow. Follow War of Bellrook, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Steam Deck Reservations Will All Be Fulfilled By The End Of This Year
Very good news, folks. All people who currently have a reservation are guaranteed a Steam Deck by the end of the year. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, or were in the abyss beyond Q4, you'll get your order sooner than expected. Everybody has also now been sorted in...
PlayStation Announces Evo Lounge Broadcast During Evo 2022
Evo 2022--the largest fighting game tournament of the year and the first live Evo under PlayStation's ownership--is slated to begin August 5, and PlayStation is celebrating with Evo Lounge, a brand-new show focusing on all the action throughout the weekend. Evo Lounge will air August 5 and 6 live from...
The 30 Best Xbox Game Pass Games (July 2022)
Nowadays, Xbox users don't even need to purchase games to get their money's worth with the Xbox Series X or Xbox One. Thanks to Game Pass Ultimate, a $15 per month subscription service, Xbox players have access to revolving library of more than 400 games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as hundreds of games for PC as well. With so many games to choose from and a limited number of hours in the day, it can be challenging to pick what to play from the Game Pass library. And if you wait too long, a game you might've liked could leave the service. We've rounded up the 30 best Game Pass games available now. New games arrive on the service just about every week, and old games leave the service, too. We'll continue to update this list as the Game Pass library rotates.
The Dancer: Definitive Edition
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Legend of Zero
The Biggest Games Releasing In August: Saints, Sinners, And Spider-Man
August is almost here, and if you're looking for some new games to play on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, there are some exciting titles on the horizon. Easily the biggest title out in a few weeks is Saints Row, a reimagining of the popular open-world franchise that takes the gangland sandbox back to its roots after the last number of games turned up the absurdity factor to 11.
