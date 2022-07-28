Grassfire in Kaufman County Reportedly Intentionally Set

www.nbcdfw.com
Related
Search underway for driver who ignited three fires in Kaufman County, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities of Kaufman County are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ignited three separate fires, which also threatened homes, officials said Sunday. County officials said in a news release that the fires broke out around 12 p.m. Sunday along county...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County
Kaufman County authorities are looking for a driver pulling a burning trailer that allegedly ignited three fires Sunday, officials confirmed. Nine homes along County Road 151 and 151A near Kaufman were evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday as a precaution after the fires broke out. Witnesses reported they saw a vehicle pulling a burning trailer that left damage before the driver unlatched and abandoned it on a bridge.
fox4news.com
Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver
KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage
Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
Warrant Service Reveals Fake Money And Meth Found
Deputies went to a Nicholson Street address to serve a warrant and ended up finding not only the wanted man but also fake money and meth. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Davis and Deputy Josh Davis received information that Alexander Guzman-Thomas could be found at a Nicholson Street residence Friday evening. After confirming the warrant for the 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest, the sheriff’s office approached the residence at 6:37 p.m. July 29, 2022. They received the homeowner’s permission to enter the property to look for the wanted man.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
Fiery crash in Lewisville along I-35E
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Saturday evening, closing down several lanes of traffic. Lewisville firefighters and police were called to the accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040, officials say. Lewisville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
Quinlan Woman, Commerce Man Jailed On Possession Charges
A Quinlan woman and a Commerce were jailed on possession charges overnight Thursday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported stopping the driver of a Ford F150 pickup who failed to stop at the designated stopping point at the intersection of FM 499 and FM 275 at 9:08 p.m. July 28, 2022. While talking to Steward, the 62-year-old Commerce man driving allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Steward had Thomas Christopher McCarty step out of the truck for further investigation, the deputy noted in arrest reports..
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder
One man is dead after harassing a neighborhood and attempting to break into several cars, Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5. On Saturday, July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The victim was shot by a homeowner after he harrassed the area and the homeowner confronted him. The man then charged at the homeowner where he was shot and later died at a local hospital.
KTEN.com
Gainesville residents seriously hurt in Dallas-area crash
(KTEN) — Two Grayson County residents received "incapacitating injuries" in a head-on crash late Wednesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 33-year-old Brandon Thompson of Gainesville was headed east on the toll road when it turned around and began driving against the flow of traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
KFDA
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man who was found dead in a ditch early June died of an overdose. On June 8, Amarillo Police Department found the body of 41-year-old Jeferey A Pennington near River Road and Mesquite. APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death...
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
Woman stabbed to death in east Dallas, man charged with murder
A woman has been stabbed to death in East Dallas and the man accused of the killing is now locked up. Yesterday, the victim was stabbed in the neck and chest – as she was found in the street at the intersection of Hunnicut and Saint Francis
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
Dallas suspect dies after attempted break-ins, charging at homeowner, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation on the death of a man that was allegedly harassing a Dallas neighborhood late Saturday night. The police department said officers responded to a shooting on Quinto Drive at about 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the man shot was bothering...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grass Fire Consumes 350+ Acres in Glenn Heights
A grass fire that consumed up to 400 acres in Glenn Heights, south of DeSoto, and triggered evacuations Friday afternoon is contained, city officials say. The update came at about 8 p.m., more than four hours after the fire was first reported. Homes along three streets -- Mesa Wood Drive,...
Comments / 1