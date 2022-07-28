ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Grassfire in Kaufman County Reportedly Intentionally Set

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County

Kaufman County authorities are looking for a driver pulling a burning trailer that allegedly ignited three fires Sunday, officials confirmed. Nine homes along County Road 151 and 151A near Kaufman were evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday as a precaution after the fires broke out. Witnesses reported they saw a vehicle pulling a burning trailer that left damage before the driver unlatched and abandoned it on a bridge.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver

KAUFMAN, Texas - Authorities are searching for the person who drove a burning trailer that started three separate fires just east of Kaufman on Sunday. The fires broke out after someone drove the burning trailer down two county roads, Kaufman County officials said. The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage

Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller. William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller. Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car...
KELLER, TX
KSST Radio

Warrant Service Reveals Fake Money And Meth Found

Deputies went to a Nicholson Street address to serve a warrant and ended up finding not only the wanted man but also fake money and meth. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Davis and Deputy Josh Davis received information that Alexander Guzman-Thomas could be found at a Nicholson Street residence Friday evening. After confirming the warrant for the 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest, the sheriff’s office approached the residence at 6:37 p.m. July 29, 2022. They received the homeowner’s permission to enter the property to look for the wanted man.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested

One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fiery crash in Lewisville along I-35E

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Saturday evening, closing down several lanes of traffic. Lewisville firefighters and police were called to the accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040, officials say. Lewisville...
LEWISVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Quinlan Woman, Commerce Man Jailed On Possession Charges

A Quinlan woman and a Commerce were jailed on possession charges overnight Thursday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward reported stopping the driver of a Ford F150 pickup who failed to stop at the designated stopping point at the intersection of FM 499 and FM 275 at 9:08 p.m. July 28, 2022. While talking to Steward, the 62-year-old Commerce man driving allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Steward had Thomas Christopher McCarty step out of the truck for further investigation, the deputy noted in arrest reports..
QUINLAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder

One man is dead after harassing a neighborhood and attempting to break into several cars, Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5. On Saturday, July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The victim was shot by a homeowner after he harrassed the area and the homeowner confronted him. The man then charged at the homeowner where he was shot and later died at a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Gainesville residents seriously hurt in Dallas-area crash

(KTEN) — Two Grayson County residents received "incapacitating injuries" in a head-on crash late Wednesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 33-year-old Brandon Thompson of Gainesville was headed east on the toll road when it turned around and began driving against the flow of traffic.
GARLAND, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Medical District

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grass Fire Consumes 350+ Acres in Glenn Heights

A grass fire that consumed up to 400 acres in Glenn Heights, south of DeSoto, and triggered evacuations Friday afternoon is contained, city officials say. The update came at about 8 p.m., more than four hours after the fire was first reported. Homes along three streets -- Mesa Wood Drive,...
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX

