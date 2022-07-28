Sussex County Warns Public of Another Scam

www.wboc.com
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead along Sussex County road
Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WBOC
Ocean City Police Department Participating in National Night Out
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is inviting the public to join the department and other first responders on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, for National Night Out. The event will be celebrated at Northside Park on their West Lagoon Field. This will be the department's first year...
WBOC
Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Dover Citizen’s Police Academy
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy. The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Kristopher Henry of Dover, DE. Henry was last seen on July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Ellendale, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
WBOC
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police to host 2022 National Night Out
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department will once again host National Night Out this Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood togetherness to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Most communities celebrate National Night Out with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more.
Ocean City Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Boardwalk Assault
OCEAN CITY, MD – Police in Ocean City are seeking to identify a man wanted...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for Firearms Offenses Following Disorderly Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested 41-year-old Travis Newkirk of New Castle, DE on firearms charges following an investigation that began on Saturday morning in the New Castle area. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Quik Stop Mini Market located at 531 East Basin Road...
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning at approximately 12:04 a.m. Officers arrived on the 800 block of West 6th Street to find a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton on Saturday morning. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Toyota in the intersection. This caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise, with the Corolla coming to rest in a grassy area off the south edge of the roadway and the Colorado coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Milton Ellendale Highway.
WBOC
Julie Giordano Wins Republican Primary Race for Wicomico County Executive
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Incumbent John Psota has conceded to Julie Giordano in the Republican primary race for Wicomico County Executive. In a Facebook post, Giordano says Psota called her Friday to officially concede in the close race. Giordano received 3,774 votes at 51.92%, with Psota receiving 3,495 votes at 48.08%.
Cape Gazette
UUSD awards grants to four local nonprofits
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware have awarded grants to four local nonprofit organizations serving Sussex County. Recipients are West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach; La Esperanza, Georgetown; Primeros Pasos Early Learning Center, Georgetown; and PFLAG, Rehoboth Beach. Grants were made possible by the Roy Parks Memorial Social Justice Fund, which is administered by UUSD. The grants to these groups ranged from $500 to $2,500.
foxbaltimore.com
Del. Rick Impalleria charged with theft, misconduct in office
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Delegate Rick Impalleria faces multiple counts of misconduct in office, theft, and embezzlement, according to the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor. Prosecutors say he used more than $98,000 in state money to rent an office that was outside of his dictrict. The office was a cottage next to a cottage that Impalleria owned in Essex, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors say the state paid double the amount for his office than it did for any other delegate's office. Prosecutors say this happened between July of 2012 and May of this year.
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
