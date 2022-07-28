ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WMUR.com

WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
OCEAN CITY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #cap…

Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

Big Fish Classic Competition in Ocean City sees Micheal Jordan compete for biggest catch

OCEAN CITY, Md- The Big Fish classic fishing tournament drew in large crowds big stars, and some big catches Sunday while benefiting a great cause. 7 boats hit the water with the goal of catching the biggest fish possible. That included NBA Star Michael Jordan who was able to hang up the very first catch of the day, that he donated to a local shelter in Ocean City. Event Organizers and staff from the shelter are thrilled that the event saw such a large turnout, and for the donation from the NBA legend.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13

Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach

(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown

SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
SALISBURY, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

New Dolle’s on Rt. 1

Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment

It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
DELAWARE STATE
baysideoc.com

As community celebrates life of Gavin, investigation continues

(July 28, 2022) Worcester County’s coastal community showed up big on Saturday for an Ocean Pines family whose lives were upended by the death of their 14-year-old son and brother in a hit-and-run on July 11. Around 250 surfers participated in a “paddle out” organized by the Ocean City...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken

What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services

After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

New Dairy Queen opens on 114th Street in Ocean City

(July 29, 2022) Gillis Gilkerson recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation of the Dairy Queen restaurant and ice creamery located on 114th Street in Ocean City. The approximately 3,240-square-foot building, former home of Gold Coast liquor store, now features a fresh, modern design to welcome customers complete with...
OCEAN CITY, MD

