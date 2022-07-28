www.oceancitytoday.com
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
capemayvibe.com
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #cap…
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WMDT.com
Big Fish Classic Competition in Ocean City sees Micheal Jordan compete for biggest catch
OCEAN CITY, Md- The Big Fish classic fishing tournament drew in large crowds big stars, and some big catches Sunday while benefiting a great cause. 7 boats hit the water with the goal of catching the biggest fish possible. That included NBA Star Michael Jordan who was able to hang up the very first catch of the day, that he donated to a local shelter in Ocean City. Event Organizers and staff from the shelter are thrilled that the event saw such a large turnout, and for the donation from the NBA legend.
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
Ocean City Today
Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach
(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
chestertownspy.org
Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney
Why does a pile of boulders in a farmer’s front yard in Caroline County, on the road between Denton and Easton, bring an inquiring smile to my face?. Here’s one explanation, involving ice ages, glaciers, millions of years and geologic history. When you’re heating rods of iron in...
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
Cape Gazette
Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment
It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
WMDT.com
Local church hosts blood drive in honor of member diagnosed with sickle cell disease
MILLSBORO, Del. – The First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a blood drive Sunday afternoon in partnership with the American Red Cross. After much advertising and preparation, organizers say they were happy to see the strong turnout from the community. We’re told one pint of blood will go...
baysideoc.com
As community celebrates life of Gavin, investigation continues
(July 28, 2022) Worcester County’s coastal community showed up big on Saturday for an Ocean Pines family whose lives were upended by the death of their 14-year-old son and brother in a hit-and-run on July 11. Around 250 surfers participated in a “paddle out” organized by the Ocean City...
Cape Gazette
Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken
What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services
After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City to close after 50 years
OCEAN CITY, Md. — After 50 years in business, Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City is closing its doors. The theater located on Coastal Highway will screen its final movies on Monday, September 5. Fox Theatres made the announcement in a release today. Fox Theatres will still operate...
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Rehoboth Beach Woman
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE (MISSING PERSONS REPORT) – Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a...
Ocean City Today
New Dairy Queen opens on 114th Street in Ocean City
(July 29, 2022) Gillis Gilkerson recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation of the Dairy Queen restaurant and ice creamery located on 114th Street in Ocean City. The approximately 3,240-square-foot building, former home of Gold Coast liquor store, now features a fresh, modern design to welcome customers complete with...
