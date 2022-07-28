Sandy’s Pizza Princeton location closing

www.14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants.
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
Sheriff's Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation. Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants.
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
Construction set to begin on Rock Island Bridge development
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation. Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard. VCSO: Woman facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead in home. American Red Cross
Smithsonian Channel filming at LST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Smithsonian Channel will be aboard the LST 325 Monday. They will be filming a segment for season four of “Combat Ships.”. The episode is about LST 1167, which was almost sunk in Vietnam in 1968. We’re told there will be reenactors on the ship...
READI Grant brings enhancements to new YMCA project
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State, get for another health, wellness and fitness center. A new multimillion dollar YMCA is coming to the Princeton, Indiana area. On July 20, the Toyota Indiana YMCA project received a $5million READI award. Now, officials say they are finishing up the design phase. According to...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Sheriff's Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities.
KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge. Work is expected to last about 40 days. Officials say drivers...
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to North Fifth Avenue in reference to shots being fired into a home early Sunday morning. They say that happened around 3:37 a.m. According to an affidavit, a woman in the home called 911 about the shooting and said no one...
Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, residents in Boonville gathered to raise money to address addiction. They had a cookout with free food, t-shirts and a cornhole tournament. Jean Carter, who helped organize the cookout, said she was thinking of her grandson. He died after ingesting fentanyl a year ago.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on Saturday. It happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Officials say they received the call at around 4:02 p.m. Nearly 30 minutes later, authorities say fire department...
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants
EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children. Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom. Sheriff's Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people have been arrested following an investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force. An Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board member and restaurant owner was among those arrested in connection to the lengthy drug investigation. According to a press release, on Saturday, July 30,...
Hospital employee accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say medical grade drugs were found by two children in a Henderson home. According to the arrest citation for 34-year-old Amy Blaize, morphine and fentanyl were found last week in her home in the 200 block of Turner Ave. Detectives say during a...
EPD: Woman beaten unconscious leads to barricaded gunman situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man following a domestic violence report that turned into a barricaded gunman incident. According to a press release, officers were called to the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence in progress. That happened Thursday around 11:15 p.m.
